Jennifer Lopez shows off sculpted curves in figure-hugging jeans for glamorous girls' night

Forget Carrie Bradshaw, Jennifer Lopez is having a New York moment! Since touching down in the city, the famed chanteuse has debuted a string of seriously chic looks and her latest is no exception.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez posed in a cream sweater and denim pants

Getting glammed up for girls' night on Saturday, Jennifer, 54, showed off her enviable curves in a cream roll-neck sweater teamed with high-waisted denim pants. Elevating her ensemble with all-gold accessories, the mom-of-two added statement earrings, a chunky bangle and tinted sunglasses.

Slicking her caramel locks into a low bun, Jennifer added a deep crimson lip for added drama.

© Instagram The singer went for dinner with her good friend, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas

The A-lister – who recently released the romantic musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, and an accompanying documentary titled, The Greatest Love Story Never Told – was dressed up to meet her good friend and Hollywood producer, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

For fans that tuned in, you might remember Elaine from Jennifer's 2024 documentary. Introduced in the special, Elaine explained that she'd started as the A-lister's agent in the 90s, leading to a close friendship. Nowadays, the pair are more like "sisters" than anything else.

"We hit it off right away. I mean, she was funny and powerful," chimed in Jennifer. "She reminded me of the women that I grew up with. I just knew that I wanted to work with her [...] We've been together now for 20-something years."

Following the release of her two films in February, Jennifer has been extremely busy and has spent most of her time in New York, as opposed to her $60million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills.

© Getty Jennifer was spotted with her husband Ben Affleck in SoHo last week

Just last week, the actress was spotted in SoHo with her husband, Ben Affleck, where they enjoyed a meal at Sadelle's restaurant. Nailing casual chic, the 'Love of My Life' singer sported wide-leg jeans, a tweed blazer and a beige sweater.

Meanwhile, Ben, 51, stepped out in a Nirvana tee, a flannel shirt and navy jacket for the outing. In an adorable moment, the Argo director was spotted holding the door of Sadelle's open for his wife as they left the restaurant together.

© Getty The 54-year-old has been spending a lot of time in New York

A day prior, the pair had been snapped on another stroll around the Big Apple. Looking every inch the power couple as they carried laptops, Jennifer sported a grey overcoat and brown leather boots, while Ben teamed a tailored coat with pants and sneakers.

With Jennifer spending so much time in New York, and with her go-to film producer, Elaine, we're wondering if the singer has a top-secret project in the works!