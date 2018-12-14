Pixie Lott's red beach dress on her holiday in Barbados will make you want to book a flight right this second Crimsen in the Caribbean!

In December, the beach may seem like a faraway dream, but the A-listers always seem to be soaking up the sun, and were photographed having ALL the fun at the Departure Beach launch party in Barbados on the weekend. We’re loving the outfits and are kind of getting bored of our little black dresses already, so Pixie's look is making us want to pack a holiday pronto.

Pixie and Oliver looked gorgeous on the beach

Pixie took the look from day to night by lifting her dress for a dance

Pixie wore a gorgeous floor-length red dress which she accessorised with statement earrings and a pink bag. But how did she make it both party appropriate AND beach chic? Simply by pulling up the hem, of course! During the dancing part of the evening, the singer went barefoot on the sand and held up her dress for a casual look, dancing with fiancé Oliver Cheshire. Awww.

Short, floral, adorable = Laura Whitmore and Maya Jama tick all boxes

TV host, radio presenter and DJ Maya Jama looked equally chic in a floral two-piece as her DJing kept everyone dancing throughout the night, TV Presenter Laura Whitmore also opted for a flowery design - her cute mini dress was kept beach-casual with a pair of trainers.

We're loving the nude and white looks

If December parties are all about the little black dresses, Love Island’s Laura Anderson chose to throw away the rule book with some super chic white trousers and a sheer top. Kate Moss's half sister, and fellow model, Lottie Moss also chose the angelic hue with a mini dress and UGG slippers (because who needs stilettos when you’re dancing on a beach?). Pixie Geldof went for a nude slip dress and Birkenstocks, but splashed some colour with her bright yellow pedicure.

Sir Richard Branson partied with the stars

The Bajan bash was to celebrate the launch of the world-first Virgin Holidays Departure Beach, and Sir Richard Branson was also there to introduce the new concept for travellers wanting to make the most of the last day of their holiday, and was joined by the Prime Minister of Barbados as well as the A-Listers.

Nicki Goldsmith, head of Caribbean and worldwide product at Virgin Holidays commented: “We’re thrilled that we were able to officially celebrate the opening of our revolutionary Departure Beach concept. The picturesque beach side lounge area ensures that no Virgin Holidays customer will waste their precious island time on the last day of their holiday – it’s the ultimate way to maximise the delights of a holiday in Barbados.”