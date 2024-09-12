Holly Willoughby looks flawless for surprise outing everyone missed

Holly Willoughby made a glittering return to the spotlight at the National Television Awards on Wednesday evening, enchanting in a silhouette-sculpting rhinestone gown by Kolchagov Barba.

The former This Morning presenter, who walked away from the programme after 14 years in October last year, looked delighted to be reunited with her co-stars Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, and Rochelle Humes on the red carpet.

© Getty Holly Willoughby rocked a sculpted rhinestone gown at the NTAs

Josie Gibson, who joined the This Morning stars at London's O2, told The Sun: "We absolutely adore Holly and she's one of the greats, she's one of the greatest broadcasters of all time.

"She makes it look so seamless and she's a gorgeous person and she's amazing, we miss her terribly."

Holly's sublime sparkling moment wasn't the only time the Dancing on Ice presenter wore a wow-factor outfit this week.

On Tuesday, she broke her three-month-long Instagram hiatus to share details of her day at the annual BGC Charity Day. Suited and booted in a fitted trouser suit, the mother-of-three cut a seriously elegant figure in a royal blue ensemble.

Holly's elegant blazer featured dramatic lapels, a single-breasted fastening and structured shoulders.

© Instagram Holly cut an elegant figure in a royal blue suit

"Today I got to meet the lovely Stephanie, Tony, and Talitha at @bgccharityday," Holly began on Instagram. "I learnt all about Talitha’s twin brother Alex, who sadly died in September last year. Yesterday he would have turned 15 with his sister and I learnt how loved he is by his family.

"Many of you may know by now that I am a Patron of @togetherforshortlives, which supports seriously ill children and their families, like Alex’s, across the UK."

Holly continued: "When Alex died, his family received a Butterfly Fund grant from Together for Short Lives to help them with their day-to-day living costs. The money raised from today’s BGC Charity Day will go on to help parents like Stephanie and Tony, and siblings like Talitha."

© Instagram Holly looked smart and sophisticated at the charity day

Amid her charity work and glamorous appearance, fans were delighted to see Holly back on their Instagram feeds.

"Great work Holly and so nice to see your warm, smiley face again," penned one fan, as another wrote: "It’s so lovely to see your beautiful smile again, I’ve missed seeing it on tv - please get on our screens soon."