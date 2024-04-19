Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Molly-Mae just got her hands on Hailey Bieber's Rhode lip phone case (yes, it's back in stock)
Molly-Mae just got her hands on Hailey Bieber's Rhode lip phone case (yes, it's back in stock)

2 minutes ago

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
UK influencer Molly-Mae Hague has been influenced by Hollywood influencer Hailey Bieber with her Rhode lip case, £35

If you've been hiding under a rock, Hailey Bieber, 27, launched a bubble phone case with space for your favourite Rhode lip balm so you have it to hand. Genius? Yes, we all thought so, too.  

The Rhode phone case - which sold out after its first drop - is made of silicone and has a silky, soft touch feel and a puffy back for easy gripping. 

It's compatible with iPhone 14 or 15 Pro/Pro Max and the must have Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint. It looks like Molly opted for the Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Ribbon, a sheer pink.

Hailey Bieber Rhode Lip Case© Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber is never without her Rhode Lip Case

The sheer-but-buildable colour melts onto lips for a hint of tint and rich, glossy finish. It's fragrance free and it leaves lips naturally plump, hydrated, and nourished. 

Rhode Phone Case© Rhode

Add on your lip product of choice for £16

£35 AT RHODE

Molly-Mae shared a photo on Instagram sitting in a coffee shop looking blissfully happy as she clutched her latte. The 24-year-old influencer captioned the shot "Caffeine but make it cute."

People in the comments section were quick to spot the cult phone case - a huge indicator that the furore over the iPhone accessory hasn't waivered. 

Molly-Mae has given the Rhode Lip Case her approval© Molly-Mae Hague
Molly-Mae has given the Rhode Lip Case her approval

Rhode, founded by Hailey Bieber, is getting bigger and better. After starting with a line of curated skincare essentials made from purposeful, high-performance ingredients, the brand quickly created a buzz online and is now a major player in the beauty space. 

"My journey towards healthier skin inspired me to develop products that really work, in a way that's accessible to everyone" Hailey said at the time of launch. 

Kendall Jenner taking a selfie with her Rhode Lip Case© Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner taking a selfie with her Rhode Lip Case

Molly-Mae isn't the only celeb to own a Rhode Phone Case, Hailey's bestie Kendall Jenner also carries one. It has been described as marketing gold and there was a huge waitlist when it first launched. 

Rochelle Humes has her lip product to hand as well © Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes has her lip product to hand as well

Another UK influencer, Rochelle Humes, has also posed with her Rhode Lip Case. 

