Molly-Mae just got her hands on Hailey Bieber's Rhode lip phone case (yes, it's back in stock)

UK influencer Molly-Mae Hague has been influenced by Hollywood influencer Hailey Bieber with her Rhode lip case, £35.
If you've been hiding under a rock, Hailey Bieber, 27, launched a bubble phone case with space for your favourite Rhode lip balm so you have it to hand. Genius? Yes, we all thought so, too.
The Rhode phone case - which sold out after its first drop - is made of silicone and has a silky, soft touch feel and a puffy back for easy gripping.
It's compatible with iPhone 14 or 15 Pro/Pro Max and the must have Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint. It looks like Molly opted for the Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Ribbon, a sheer pink.
The sheer-but-buildable colour melts onto lips for a hint of tint and rich, glossy finish. It's fragrance free and it leaves lips naturally plump, hydrated, and nourished.
Molly-Mae shared a photo on Instagram sitting in a coffee shop looking blissfully happy as she clutched her latte. The 24-year-old influencer captioned the shot "Caffeine but make it cute."
People in the comments section were quick to spot the cult phone case - a huge indicator that the furore over the iPhone accessory hasn't waivered.
Rhode, founded by Hailey Bieber, is getting bigger and better. After starting with a line of curated skincare essentials made from purposeful, high-performance ingredients, the brand quickly created a buzz online and is now a major player in the beauty space.
"My journey towards healthier skin inspired me to develop products that really work, in a way that's accessible to everyone" Hailey said at the time of launch.
Molly-Mae isn't the only celeb to own a Rhode Phone Case, Hailey's bestie Kendall Jenner also carries one. It has been described as marketing gold and there was a huge waitlist when it first launched.
Another UK influencer, Rochelle Humes, has also posed with her Rhode Lip Case.