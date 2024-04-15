Cat Deeley's super fun gold metallic skinny jeans have just gone to the top of my summer wish list

Cat Deeley is back from her family holiday and back to work, and if she's feeling gloomy about it, she didn't let it show! The Birmingham-born TV presenter opted for a sunshine yellow slogan tee for her first day back at This Morning, bringing her casual cool style to our TV screens once again.

The 47-year-old is a big fan of denim and always has been (even looking back to her CD:UK and SMTV days), but she gave us a different take on the regular denim jean on Monday morning's show, opting for gold metallic jeans instead, and I love them.

It would appear that Cat is wearing a pair from River Island, priced at a very reasonable £65.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley rocking her gold skinny jeans

They're trending right now, so you'll want to act fast if you're keen to jump on to the golden trend. I definitely intend to do so!

What I love about River Island is that it caters to short, regular and long leg lengths, making jeans a much smoother purchase. This pair are not quite skinny, but not quite straight - I would say they're the perfect in-between fit. They're also crafted in Comfort Stretch denim, so they might feel snug at first, but the more you wear these, the more comfortable they become.

Over the festive season, silver trousers were hugely popular, with shoppers desperate to get their hands on Marks & Spencer's trending pair. Could gold metallic jeans be the summer option we've all been waiting for?

I love that Cat's jeans, which she wore with a cute 'Palm Beach' slogan T-shirt from Sezane, and chunky gold sandals, were subtle and a fun start to a rainy day.

Cat has a unique sense of style and TV viewers are really loving seeing her casual cool approach to the show.

I am seriously tempted to buy Cat's jeans, and I'd probably style them with a pair of Samba trainers and a white shirt, similar to fashion influencer Chloe Allain.

Alternatively I could really glam them up with a black blazer and gold accessories like fashion influencer Nina Sandbech.

© Edward Berthelot Nina Sandbech going for gold as she attends a fashion week show

If you'd prefer a slightly wider leg, this pair from Stradivarius could be great, or if you'd prefer the faux leather look I've found this pair on La Redoute. If you want to go full-on glam, this foil looking pair from Karen Millen will certainly do the job.

I'm loving that Cat Deeley is back on our screens and going for (TV) gold.