I never knew I needed a white lace dress until Cat Deeley wore hers on This Morning - and I found it on the high street

Another day, another stellar outfit from Cat Deeley – it’s becoming a bit of a thing, isn’t it? The 48-year-old’s latest This Morning look had me rethinking my entire wardrobe to make way for Cat’s white lace mini dress, something I never knew I needed until she wore it on Wednesday.

As someone who wears a lot of black (read: mostly), I’ll dabble in a white jean but never a white dress for summer. True to form, Cat’s inspirational style is pushing me out of my comfort zone to try her white lace mini dress, a £199 buy from Mint Velvet. With long bell sleeves, its ideal for those of us who don’t love to show off our arms, and the loose fit means it won’t be too warm to wear in high summer.

Cat Deeley on Wednesday's This Morning with Ben Shepherd, Rustie Lee and Buddy the dog

The gorgeous white lace applique gives it a more luxurious look than you’d expect for the price, and the mini length is cute and flirty. Cat wore the Mint Velvet dress with tan sandals, which is an ideal colour to accompany white; less harsh than black or a block colour, the mix of white and tan is giving that quiet luxury look we all craved last year.

I’d swap heels for fancy flats, or a thong heeled sandal, and copy Cat’s delicate gold accessories. She wore a pair of small gold hoops and I’d follow suit, keeping the tonal theme going throughout my jewellery. A lace dress is a wardrobe staple, especially for big calendar events, and Cat’s dress proves lace can be more anything but traditional. The mix of appliqued flowers taps into the classic floral trend and the addition of lace smartens the mini up even more.

Cat has already styled the Mint Velvet dress to be formal-wear ready (skip wearing to a wedding, though, unless you’re the bride), and adding a blazer in cream or brown would smarten the dress up even more.

For casual days, a pair of raffia chunky sandals or tan flats would tone down the dress. Brides could also consider it as a casual wedding dress, if that's the wedding vibe, or as a hen do dress to wear.

Cat's pink Zara suit got rave reviews on Friday's show

Today’s outfit from Cat is another in her This Morning wardrobe transition from winter and spring looks to more summery styles. Yesterday, she teamed a floral Rixo blouse with white Sosandar jeans and Monday’s gold waistcoat and matching trousers, both from Mint Velvet, was a dreamy combo for the current weather. Cat's outfit on Friday though, was the winner, as she brightened up our screens in a hot pink Zara suit. Gorgeous.