Lorraine Kelly shocks fans in a River Island pink tartan dress Fans were divided...

Lorraine Kelly looked fabulous on Thursday, stunning her viewers in a pastel pink dress that was emblazoned with funky checks. The eye-catching design was from high street store River Island, and is currently available at ASOS for an affordable £38.50. It featured a knot-tie-waist, graduated hem and had long, flowing sleeves. The 59-year-old added coordinating red high heels from New Look and left her jewellery at home. With such a strong print, who needs accessories?! On the official Lorraine show Instagram feed, fans took to the comments section and were undecided about the print. Some remarked the star was a little petite for the flowing dress, others harshly compared it to curtains. Well, plaid is big news right now and Lorraine, we think you look great!

Fans were divided on Lorraine's latest look

This isn't the first time the TV veteran has worn checks. Cast your mind back to Holly Willoughby's edit with Marks & Spencer that hit stores in October. One of the most memorable frocks was the £69 checked number in navy blue, green and yellow that quickly sold out after Lorraine wore it. It had an asymmetric hem and long sheer sleeves and she even teamed it with a pair of coordinating navy blue stiletto high heels. 'Check' her out!

£38.50, River Island at ASOS

This isn't the first time fans have been vocal about the mother-of-one's on-screen wardrobe. In December, the Scottish star wore a daring black mini dress by Zara and a pair of heeled sock boots from Kurt Geiger.

Although the glam look amassed admiring comments on social media, Lorraine took to Twitter and admitted she too was unsure about the length of her frock. One viewer wrote: "Not being nasty but a tad too short I think." Lorraine wrote: "To be honest I thought that too - but as it is nearly Xmas I hoped I would get away with it!!" Lots of fans rushed to Lorraine's defence, however, with one writing: "Load of nonsense, it looks fabulous darling," and another adding: "No way, you’ve got killer pins L!" We couldn't agree more.

