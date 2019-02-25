Helen Mirren wore her favourite stripper heels on the Oscars red carpet – and we love her for it We bow down to you, Dame Helen

Helen Mirren looked mighty gorgeous at the 2019 Oscar Awards on Sunday evening, didn't she? And though she looked utterly pretty in pink in her frothy fuchsia gown, she certainly added some edge with her footwear choice – her favourite pair of Perspex stripper platforms! In fact, Dame Helen is more than fond of the OTT heels, and often wears them to big red carpet events – she's been pictured wearing them as early as 2004. We're not sure we could love her any more.

Helen gave a glimpse of her platform heels

Her reasoning? She doesn't want to feel short next to Hollywood's other leading ladies. The 5'4" actress told Woman and Home in 2017: "I always wear stripper shoes because it’s pretty intimidating to find yourself in a room full of incredibly beautiful women who are at least a foot taller than you." It's a pretty nifty solution, we reckon.

Helen certainly got the memo for the pink trend on this year's Oscars carpet – plenty of other stars were pictured rocking the bold shade, too. Ms Mirren's beautiful chiffon gown featured layers of apricot and fuchsia, which she displayed with aplomb while twirling on the red carpet – as well as going matchy-matchy with her lipstick and bold manicure.

Pretty in pink!

The star was one of HELLO!'s best-dressed alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, Rachel Weisz, Jennifer Lopez and Emilia Clarke – who wowed in everything from Alexander McQueen to Givenchy. Rocking pink like Helen were Gemma Chan, Sarah Paulson and Kacey Musgraves – there were plenty of show-stoppers, that's for sure…

