Emma Stone reveals how Oscars wardrobe malfunction 'really was my fault' in fresh comments

Emma Stone went viral for several reasons after the 96th Academy Awards, including but not limited to her second Best Actress Oscar win for Poor Things.

However, it was the 35-year-old star's candid comments on her "broken" Louis Vuitton gown for the night that quickly endeared her to many, as she casually revealed that she had busted her zipper open.

The actress confessed on stage when she was handed her coveted trophy by previous year's winner Michelle Yeoh and best friend Jennifer Lawrence that she thinks it "happened during 'I'm Just Ken'," which you can watch more of below…

Emma Stone wins Best Actress for "Poor Things"

Emma was seen rocking out to Ryan Gosling's beloved and bombastic performance of the Oscar-nominated Barbie hit at the ceremony, and new comments reveal that the concert just got to her way more than she thought.

Petra Flannery, Emma's longtime stylist, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter as part of their "Power Stylists" new issue, and her A-list client offered insight of her own into working with Petra.

The stylist told the publication of the mint green peplum gown: "Emma made history in it, winning an Oscar, and she showed grace and elegance when it came to a now-famous wardrobe malfunction."

© Getty Images Emma revealed that she thought her broken zipper was "really my fault"

Emma had this to add: "I made a big deal about busting the zipper, but it really was my fault. I would have busted the most industrial zipper on the planet during 'I'm Just Ken.'"

Petra added that a lot of the star's fashion choices for this awards season, specifically Oscar night, were influenced by Bella Baxter's own style in Poor Things, which walked away with four Academy Awards, the second highest total of the night.

MORE: Emma Stone's four multimillion-dollar homes to raise her daughter Louise in

"Visually, the film had so much to offer," she shared, which Emma agreed made all the difference. "I loved Petra's idea with Louis Vuitton to create a bunch of pins for Bella Baxter, which I wore on a lot of the looks, as did Yorgos [Lanthimos] on his suits."

© Doug Peters - PA Images Her stylist revealed that she borrowed a lot of influences for Emma's looks from Bella Baxter's style

Petra spoke previously with Harper's Bazaar about working with the two-time Oscar winner, calling it "amazing" and citing just how much the mom-of-one was involved with the process.

MORE: When Emma Stone recycled her never-before-seen wedding mini dress

"It is so amazing to work with Emma," she said. "She is so talented and creative. When it comes to dressing, she is definitely involved in the process and she's very spirited when we're talking about fashion."

© Getty Images The star won her second Best Actress Oscar for "Poor Things"

"Once we make decisions, she trusts me to follow through with the fine details. I really feel very lucky to have this relationship with her."

MORE: Emma Stone’s major beauty secret is infused in this incredible new eye cream

Louis Vuitton dressed Emma for a majority of her carpets during her awards run for Poor Things, with Petra stating that adding dramatic details like peplum and big sleeves, plus pops of color, were key.

© Getty Images "She is so talented and creative. When it comes to dressing, she is definitely involved in the process and she's very spirited when we're talking about fashion."

"The approach was to play with color – a lot of color," she explained. "We wanted to incorporate a nod to Bella Baxter so we focused on this, as well as bold shapes, exquisite fabrics and a touch of sheer."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.