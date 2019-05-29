Elizabeth Hurley's cherry print dress is IDEAL for a summer BBQ What a frock!

Elizabeth Hurley appeared to be loving the sunshine on Tuesday, sharing a gorgeous picture on Instagram of her embracing the "English Summer" wearing a very fruity dress! The snap generated over 62,00 likes and plenty of comments and in the photo, the actress rocked a white dress adorned with a juicy looking cherry print. The frock came from online brand Coco Fennell and it was designed with an adjustable tie waist and delicate spaghetti straps. Light enough to wear to a party or BBQ, it can be pre-ordered online for £115 and we are going to be first in the queue..

Feeling fruity!

Two days before, the former girlfriend of Hugh Grant rocked a very funky striped bikini from her own brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

£115, Coco Fennell

The nautical number costs £156 and is currently available online in all sizes. The beauty ambassador started her own brand back in 2005 and it's a one-stop-shop for all things holiday - featuring resort wear, one pieces and even kids clothing. Speaking about her swimwear passion, the 53-year-old explained: "I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age."

We last saw the model at the Rocketman movie premiere last week, where she supported her good friend Elton John. We love fact she decided to wear a white suit by Versace, a brand she has loved since she first burst onto the spotlight in 1994. Surely you remember when she wore THAT safety pin dress?! The black frock came complete with gold hardware and cemented Elizabeth's status as a fashion superstar as well as putting the Italian brand firmly on the map.

