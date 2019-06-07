Denise Welch just wowed Loose Women viewers in this chic Marks & Spencer trouser suit Gorgeous!

Loose Women viewers are always hankering after their favourite panellist's outfits, and we have no doubt they were mighty impressed with Denise Welch's look for Thursday's show – didn't she look lovely in her linen trouser suit? Even better, it's from Marks and Spencer, and in one of the most gorgeous colours of the season! She teamed the look with a simple black tee and a pretty statement necklace, which also went down a storm with fans. "Love your suit, brill colour," one wrote on Twitter, while another asked the Loose Women Instagram account: "I loved Denise's necklace, where's it from?"

Denise looked lovely in linen

Sadly we haven't tracked down Denise's jewellery, but her linen-blend suit is still online at M&S. It comes in at £49.50 for the jacket and £35 for the trousers, and is available in her chosen burnt orange shade, as well as blue and white. We predict a sell out, since the co-ord is already getting rave reviews online.

Marks & Spencer's lace dress looks JUST like Ruth Langsford's races frock

Of course, Denise isn't the only ITV star to be loving M&S at the moment – her Loose Women colleagues Jane Moore and Ruth Langsford are also big fans of the store's fashion staples. Ruth recently chose a gorgeous top-handle box bag from the brand to accessorise her look for the Epsom races, and Jane has been known to wow the viewers in classic shirts and tailored trousers from M&S.

Marks & Spencer's Linen Blend Blazer & Trousers Suit Set, £84.50

Another star to recently spark a sell out at our beloved Marks & Sparks is TV foodie Lisa Faulkner, whose favourite sandals from the brand were re-stocked online. Lisa wore the navy and white sandals for a number of appearances in 2018 - and at just £19.50, we're not surprised they've been snapped up again in every size. The lesson here? Hurry and buy Denise's picks if you love them, these star favourites don't stay in stock for long…

These celebrities LOVE wearing Marks & Spencer! Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby and more