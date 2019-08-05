Victoria Beckham just revealed her secret piercings & they may surprise you Ouch...

Victoria Beckham just keeps us guessing! The fashion mogul is constantly changing and evolving her look and we love to see what trend she will be stepping out in next. At the weekend, the 45-year-old decided to host a Q&A segment on her Instagram Stories and we loved her responses. One fan asked: "Where do you get your ear piercings done?." The former Spice Girl wrote: "Bridgett from @miamitatooco and @lizziemandler are amazing! The helix, forward helix and conch piercings are new this summer." With a side view of her face and her famous brunette hair scraped back, we could see her piercings in all their glory. We were quite surprised to see these new additions as the conch piercing is renown for being very painful. Oh well, they do say beauty is pain, don't they Posh?

VB showed off her new piercings!

This isn't the first time VB has rocked some serious ear bling. In December 2018, the mother-of-four showed off her piercings once again - showing off three earrings along her earlobe, which were adorned with pretty studs. She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Love my new piercings and earrings! Kisses @lizziemandler." Victoria certainly isn't the only fashion-forward star to opt for multiple earrings – the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and even the Duchess of Sussex are also fans of the layered look.

The former Spice Girl also opened up about her upcoming beauty range

Also in the question and answer section, she revealed that her upcoming beauty line - which is dropping very soon - has a first-class tester - hubby David! How funny - can you imagine? Total #husbandgoals right there.

Last week, the fashionista shared a shot of her team working behind the scenes on the new products for the line, and she said: "I've been thinking about creating my own beauty brand for a long time and started working on it late last year!" she said. When asked what products will be included, she replied: "VBBeauty will cover all beauty categories including makeup, skincare, wellness and fragrance! We will continue to introduce new products in the upcoming months and beyond…" Eeek!

