Jessica Mulroney was inspired by bestie Meghan with this stunning Duchess dress, and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer loves it too! This. Is. Gorgeous.

Jessica Mulroney is the not-so-secret stylist behind the royal wardrobe of her best pal the Duchess of Sussex – so it's no surprise that the pair share a similar fashion taste. And in one of Jessica's most recent Instagram outfit posts, we couldn't help but notice the similarities in the fashion presenter's gorgeous navy blue dress and some of the elegant outfits Meghan has worn since joining the royal family – do you see it? Jessica captioned her snap: "Fall Fashion is coming soon and I've selected everything you need In your closet .... I did a deep dive @hudsonsbay. Who's excited for my favourite sweaters, boots, coats etc..?"

Jessica posted the gorgeous shot on Instagram

Plenty of followers were quick to comment on the chic navy blue look – a hue Duchess Meghan loves to wear – with one writing: "Oh my gosh. I love this dress!! I need a personal stylist!! Who do you recommend?! I definitely need to up my fashion game." Another added: "I need this dress. I need every navy dress, but this one for sure."

Meghan's close friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was also desperate to get her hands on the outfit, writing: "(What is this dress!??)", alongside the rest of Jessica's fashion fans.

Meghan often wears similar navy looks

The ensemble is in fact a stunning two-piece from sustainable New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn. Duchess Meghan memorably wore the label during her visit to the country on her first overseas royal tour in October 2018, choosing a gorgeous white tuxedo dress which had been custom-made without sleeves. Does this mean we can expect Meghan to wear the brand again soon? Jessica's been shopping there again!

Skirt, $395, and top, $350, Maggie Marilyn

Speaking of Meghan's decision to wear Maggie Marilyn at the time, designer Maggie Hewitt told Vogue Australia: "Meghan Markle's team reached out with selections of a few pieces she was interested in, I almost fell off my chair! I was so excited. In particular, they wanted our Leap of Faith blazer dress to be made without the sleeves. So, of course, we dropped everything to make this happen!"

