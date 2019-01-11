Jessica Mulroney's Topshop suit is now £40 in the sale - maybe she will lend it to bestie Meghan Markle? Who doesn't love a sale bargain?

The Duchess of Sussex's best friend is Jessica Mulroney - and there's no doubt about it, the celebrity stylist knows how to dress! Back in December, the City Line presenter took to Instagram, and shared a photo of her rocking a stunning silver velvet suit from high street mecca Topshop which set her back £120. However after some serious investigating, we have just discovered that the entire co-ord has currently gone down to a purse-friendly price in the January sale - £25 for the blazer and just £15 for the tailored trousers! Now that is what you call a total bargain. Maybe the mother-of-two will share her high street gem with Meghan? After all, the royal is partial to the odd inexpensive buy and has worn fellow high street brand Marks & Spencer on countless occasions.

Jessica looked fabulous in her Topshop suit

Meghan met Jessica when she filmed the TV show Suits in Toronto and for the Duchess's wedding in May, her three children Brian, John and Ivy were page boys and flower girl. Since then, Meghan's close friend is believed to offer her style advice and she and her husband even joined Prince Harry and Meghan on their royal tour of Australia in October 2018.

The suit is now just £40 online

We love following what Jessica wears - seeing as she is the lady behind some of Meghan's gorgeous outfits. In November she wore a wedding guest dress by the designer Safiyaa, which just happens to be the exact same label that Meghan wore to the Royal Variety Performance in December.

Maybe the besties have been swapping wardrobe tips? Jessica shared a photo of herself in the pastel blue frock on her Instagram page. The stylist wore the elegant outfit to the wedding ceremony of her good friends and famous interior designers, Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan in Mexico.

