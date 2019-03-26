Victoria Beckham jets off - and has Meghan Markle's favourite bag in her case The wife of David Beckham doesn't pack light...

Victoria Beckham is a very busy woman right now. The former Spice Girl revealed to her 24.8 million Instagram fans that she was jetting off to Qatar to be judge for the FTA prize, for the Fashion Trust Arabia, and gave her followers an insight into what she was packing. Amongst her favourite gold trousers she wore last month and her crisp white blazer, was a variety of amazing accessories, including some hot pink and fluorescent yellow heels and a few handbags, including the Powder Box Clutch in black - the same bag that the Duchess of Sussex carried on Christmas Day when she was snapped at church in Sandringham.

The bag is from VB's new collection and is totally unique in its design. The structured box gem was designed in a curved shape and was actually inspired by a vanity powder box.

Meghan wore the Powder Box Clutch on Christmas Day 2018

So much so, it even has a mirror in the lid! It can hold your makeup essentials and comes trimmed with leather with a matching circular gold grooved clasp that has a wide handle. It doesn't come cheap though - retailing at £1,550. And what’s more, it’s so popular that it has already sold out online.

£1,550, Victoria Beckham

After Meghan, 37, wore the fabulous bag, coat, AND boots by Victoria’s label, the fashion mogul was made up and gushed about it on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan in January.

The wife of David Beckham spoke candidly when she was asked about what it was like seeing Meghan wearing her brand on Christmas Day.

Not holding anything back, Victoria gushed her approval saying: "She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."

