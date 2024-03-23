Kylie Minogue, 55, is ravishing in daring beachside photos

Kylie Minogue is known for turning heads with her enchanting ensembles, and the Tension hitmaker looked stunning in her latest social media photos.

The star was enjoying some time at the beach on Hamilton Island and she shared a gorgeous photo as she relaxed inside a private beach hut. Kylie was the picture of serenity as she curled up on a wooden chair in a slinky red shirt and white trousers. To her side was a bottle of her signature rose wine.

The 55-year-old shared other beautiful moments from her holiday including an unobscured nighttime sky, a cockatoo flying past and a heart she made on the beach out of seashells.

However, the most striking image was the fourth in her photo carousel in which she wore a mesmerising outfit that looked like it could have come straight out of the music video for Can't Get You Out of My Head.

© Instagram Kylie looked gorgeous in the image

Kylie looked ravishing in the eye-catching snap in which she wore a slinky white shirt with black trousers, posing barefoot for the dimly lit photo.

In her caption, she enthused: "Aaaaaahhhhh… Mini-break in this absolutely stunning part of @australia @qualiaresort @hamiltonisland… LOVED!!!"

© Instagram Kylie relaxed on Hamilton Island

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, the musician revealed that her fashion sense always changes depending on the situation. "It depends what it's for," the star explained. "It's incredible how a piece can shine on stage when beforehand you'd look in the mirror and think 'OMG, it's too much!'

"If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy. I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."

© Getty Images Kylie always has the best outfits

And last week, the Padam Padam hitmaker shared her outfit for her Dance Alone music video, and it was out of this world. Alongside a drone, Kylie posed in a majestic purple gown that featured slits that went all the way, exposing her toned legs.

The bold outfit also featured knee-high boots and a sheer cape that gave the ensemble an ethereal quality as Kylie strutted forward, resembling a goddess.