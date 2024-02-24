Strictly's Tess Daly, 54, thrills with never-ending legs in daring beachside photo

Tess Daly is enjoying her time away from presenting Strictly Come Dancing and the popular presenter made sure to catch the sun's rays in a look that was nothing short of divine.

In a glamorous beachside photo, the 54-year-old stretched out in a glamorous zebra-print dress while inside a beach cabana. Tess looked magical in the outfit and as she posed, the star showcased her stunningly toned legs. The presenter also rocked a pair of sunglasses and laid next to her was her phone, a sunhat, a bag and another pair of sunglasses.

In her caption, the star revealed that her stunning zebra-print item was actual from her own brand, Naia Beach, that she launched with her close friend, Gayle Lawton. "We can't wait to launch our spring/summer 24 collection for @naia_beach, we've been listening to you, and what you want for your holiday wardrobe, so stay tuned," the mum-of-two teased.

Although she's not on the dance floor as often as the Strictly professionals, the star still has an intense workout that might make many of them blush. Speaking to HELLO!, Tess's personal trainer, Sam Shaw, lifted the lid on the star's fitness routine.

© Instagram Tess stunned in the beachside photo

According to Sam, the Strictly host has two hour-long personal training sessions per week, three if her schedule permits. "We work together to focus on keeping Tess's core, back, glutes and all muscles as strong as possible. It's always my priority that she is happy and healthy, and actually enjoys the workouts I give her," he explained.

The star's fitness regime, which is revealed in full here, is not for the faint of heart, and Sam revealed how the pair are able to keep it up despite Tess's busy schedule. He revealed: "We prioritise being healthy and full of energy and feeling fit so that when Tess is taking on daily tasks and rushing around on set at Strictly, she can do this with ease."

© Instagram Tess always looks gorgeous when she presents Strictly

Sam added: "Focus on diarising your workout the same way you would a meeting or social event, so that there's accountability and you can't just 'drop out' if you don’t feel like exercising on a particular day."

The star regularly wows with her outfits on Strictly, and last year was certainly no exception, with one of our favourites being her stylish mini dress she wore during the show's annual Blackpool special.

© Instagram What an outfit!

Tess was a vision in a dazzling green strapless dress reminiscent of Tinkerbell and she was breathtaking in the green sparkly mini dress, which featured criss-cross stitching on the skirt and contrasting panels on the bust and waistline.

Crediting her style squad on Instagram, Tess wrote: "Blackpool thank you for the warmest welcome, you were fabulous! let’s head back for the results @bbcstrictly. Thanks dream team @aimeeadamsmakeup @jamesyardley @mauriceflynn."