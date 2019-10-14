Carrie Symonds channels Kate Middleton at the State Opening of Parliament The Prime Minister's girlfriend goes all royal on us…

On Monday morning, Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds accompanied the PM at the State Opening of Parliament, wearing a truly fabulous outfit. The blonde beauty decided to rock a regal outfit, consisting of a navy blue coat, which she wore over a tartan dress. We loved that she decided to opt for a headband too - one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite hair accessories. Carrie's version in dark blue had embossed detail and gave her a true crowning glory. Headbands are totally in vogue right now, and it isn't just Kate that wears them - Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are often seen sporting the fancy headgear, too.

Carrie looked lovely in her headband

It appears that the former PR gal has a definite eye for fashion. Back in the summer, the 31-year-old wore a fabulous dress that the public went mad over. Carrie stepped out in a bright pink and red floral number by Ghost as she was pictured at Downing Street. The £120 design - known as the 'Luella Dress' - became an instant sellout. Fashion fans flocked to the Ghost website to copy her look, with a lucky few bagging themselves one before it sold out.

Carrie caused a sellout in the summer when she wore this Ghost dress

A spokesperson for Ghost told HELLO!: "The Luella dress is a Ghost bestseller and is re-worked each season in different prints / colour-ways. The style that Carrie wore was in fact their consistent best-selling dress for two weeks, and so it was almost sold out even before she wore it. The dress won’t be restocked in that exact colourway, but in new colours for AW19."

READ: Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana

It wasn't just fashionistas that loved the look - even Piers Morgan had his say on the frock. Taking to Twitter after Carrie's appearance, he said: "Speaking in my capacity as Britain's fashion expert, I loved @carriesymonds dress," he wrote. Can't say fairer than that, right?

READ: Who is Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds?