Claudia Winkleman is a vixen on Strictly in fitted jewelled jumpsuit that leaves fans speechless

Claudia Winkleman delivered yet another noteworthy wardrobe moment as she took to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom with co-host Tess Daly on Saturday night.

The BBC presenter, 51, was a total vixen in a black and gold embellished jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi. Complete with a fitted bodice and fluid flared trousers, Claudia's show stopping number lit up Strictly with its glitzy padded shoulder detailing and dripping jewels.

WATCH: Strictly's Annabel Croft moved to tears before Saturday night's dance

Taking to Instagram after the show, Claudia shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her dazzling getup, thanking her stylist Sinead McKeefry in the caption.

© Instagram / @claudiawinkle Claudia Winkleman stunned in the 'Katarina' jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi on Saturday night's show

Strictly fans were beguiled by Claudia's luxurious velvet number and glossy raven hair in her backstage photo, rushing to the comments to declare her Saturday Night Fever inspired look "exceptional".

"WHAT AN OUTFIT," penned a fan, as another wrote: "I need this jumpsuit more than a superhero needs a cape."

"My favourite outfit so far in this series!!! It’s a 10 Claudia," applauded a third fan.

Claudia and her loyal stylist Sinead have worked together since 2005, and their 17-year friendship just keeps getting better as the Central Saint Martins alumni continues to deliver in the style stakes.

© Instagram Claudia often opts for monochrone outfits

Speaking to Grazia in a recent interview, Sinead spoke about her doting friendship with the star: "We have a really good laugh. It just doesn’t feel like work," she said."We always joke about how we hate the summer and love the winter. Wearing black, having a uniform. That’s her whole thing."

Claudia's signature gothcore look has had some seriously spellbinding additions in this year's series, with the star rocking everything from Barbie pink to angelic white bouclé suits in an unexpected departure from her usual all-black attire.

© Instagram Claudia Winkleman looked fabulous in a bejewelled Self-Portrait dress in a rare fashion moment

In the third week of the show, Claudia slipped into a preppy white dress from royal-favourite brand, Self-Portrait, finished with faux pearls and beaded detailing.

© Instagram Claudia mixed things up earlier this series in a baby pink sparkly suit

"Will there ever be a week when I’m not crying that I don’t have Claudia’s wardrobe? Probably not," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Omg…this is just the most perfect outfit! Wow!"

© Getty The broadcaster is a firm fan favourite

"Lovely change from the usual black!" added another, while a fourth wrote: "Fabulous dress, Claudia, you look absolutely beautiful."