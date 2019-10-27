Strictly's Tess Daly stuns in black mini dress from TK Maxx for Halloween elimination The Strictly Come Dancing host looked so chic!

Tess Daly has proven that everyone loves a good high-street bargain, even celebrities! She looked as stunning as ever as she stepped out in a black mini dress for Strictly Come Dancing's elimination show on Sunday - and her stylist James Yardley revealed he bought it from TK Maxx. Excuse us while we rummage through the stands at our local store in the hope of bagging something similar!

The one-shouldered dress, which was originally from French brand Sandro, featured a green detail on the inner shoulder, a ruffle down one side and nipped in at the waist before dropping into an A-line skirt. In a very understated style, she teamed the dress with silver strappy heels and simple silver hoops. Posing next to a cobweb-covered tombstone, she showed off her outfit, captioning the image: "Backstage and Halloween Results Show ready." The blonde beauty kept her hair back in a bouncy high ponytail with just a few strands framing her face. Beauty wise, she opted for lashings of mascara on her eyes, a soft pink blush on her cheeks and glossy lips. Does she ever get it wrong?

We love that the 50-year-old got more into the Halloween theme on Saturday, wearing a gorgeous long black dress by Solace LONDON which featured flared sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Alongside the dress, she accessorised with silver heels by Sophia Webster and a pair of deadly-looking, circular crystal earrings by Victoria Percival. In an Instagram photo, she posed on a broomstick and joked in the caption it was her "Daly commute".

Have you ever wondered why Tess and her co-host Claudia Winkleman always look so immaculate? Not only are they aware that thousands of eyes are on them every weekend specifically to catch a glimpse of their fashion choices, but they also know that members of the royal household are fans of the show. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! recently, Tess revealed that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall never miss an episode of the BBC One show, and Camilla has even spent a day at the Strictly studios. She said: "Camilla is a fan, she has been to visit us in the studio before and she spent half a day with us and it was wonderful, she was absolutely part of the whole process during the dress rehearsals, at the judge's desk, handling the panels and she really enjoyed her day."

