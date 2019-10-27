Holly Willoughby wears denim hot pants for Halloween as she takes on Harley Quinn The TV presenter really can pull off any outfit...

I think we can all agree that Holly Willoughby always looks fabulous, whether she's rocking a leather skirt on Celebrity Juice or wearing a stunning dress on This Morning. Every year, we wait with anticipation to see what celebrities will dress up as for Halloween, and Holly's look this year is set to be more impressive than ever! The TV presenter sent fans into a frenzy on Instagram after posting a boomerang video of herself dressed as Harley Quinn for the upcoming Halloween special of Celebrity Juice.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wears hotpants for her Harley Quinn outfit.

The DC Comics villain has been a popular Halloween outfit over the past few years, but we are particularly impressed with how the mother-of-three pulled off the look. If we weren't already envious enough of her fabulous figure, she flaunted her toned legs in the most amazing pair of ripped denim hotpants, which she paired with orange braces, a pink top, chunky silver heeled boots, and an incredible multi-coloured tassled jacket. In the classic Harley Quinn style, her blonde hair was pulled into pigtails and dip-died pastel pinks and blues, and she accessorised with layered silver chains. We'd be grinning like her too if we could look half as good posing in Margot Robbie's iconic costume!

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of all three of her children during sun-soaked family holiday

She got into character by swinging her wooden hammer in the video, and fans were loving it with one commenting: "Killing it!" Kieth Lemon also shared a photo of himself posing next to Holly on Instagram which showcased the pair's impressive makeup. While Kieth looked like a convincing Bram Stoker's Dracula wearing terrifying prosthetics, Holly looked fierce with fake tattoos across her chest, dark eye makeup, bright red lips and a small heart printed below her eye. Other celebs were quick to show their appreciation for their outfits, with Michelle Visage commenting "AMAZING!" while Adam Lambert wrote "Wow."

Margot Robbie in the upcoming Birds Of Prey film

While the 38-year-old previously channelled the Suicide Squad character back in 2016, this year she opted for the costume seen in the upcoming spin-off film Birds Of Prey, which will be released in 2020. Fellow team captain Mel B channelled Poison Ivy from the Batman comics, while Paddy McGuinness dressed as Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Show. All these outfits are giving us some serious Halloween inspiration!

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's 'More Joy' slogan T-shirt is a big hit on Celebrity Juice