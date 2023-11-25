Tess Daly wows in must-see blazer as she gives a glimpse into Strictly behind-the-scenes

Tess Daly delights fans week after week with her showstopping Strictly outfits, and the star proved she looks just as glam off camera as she gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the show.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter shared a series of photos on Instagram that gave a sneak peek into the show's rehearsals, as Tess posed alongside her co-host Claudia Winkleman and crew members on the famous Strictly stage.

© Instagram Tess looked amazing in the eye-catching glitter blazer

Tess, 54, looked gorgeous in a fitted blazer adorned with the most amazing glitter finish, which she styled with a pair of black straight-leg trousers, a silk blouse and a pair of pointed-toe heels.

Perfectly complementing the elegant ensemble, the presenter accessorised with a chunky gold ring and a chain necklace, while her hair was styled in a sleek straight look.

The mother-of-two shared the carousel of photos with her Instagram followers, with the caption: "A little moment for the team in Friday's rehearsals! The crew work SO hard on @bbcstrictly and to produce a live show every week and so seamlessly is an art! Always appreciate how much effort all of the crew put in for us! BTW, this week's show is going to be a good one."

Fans wasted no time in sharing their love for the post, with one follower writing: "Beautiful picture Tess! The crew do an amazing job every week, big credit to them, and always such a brilliant, fun and such enjoyable show."

© Instagram Tess Daly looked like a real life Tinkerbell in a sparkly green mini dress

Tess's husband Vernon Kay also chimed in, writing: "Yes!!!! A great team is a winning team." While Strictly contestant Abbabel Croft added: "Sames goes for you and @claudiawinkleman and all of your amazing hard work!"

Tess blew fans away last weekend as she channelled Tinkerbell in a green sequin mini dress for the Strictly results show. The sleeveless number features criss-cross stitching on the skirt and contrasting panels on the bust and waistline, and the star rounded off the glamorous look with a pair of strappy gold heels.