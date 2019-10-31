Holly Willoughby's best Halloween costumes over the years The This Morning star is queen of the scream!

It's Halloween, time to dress up and freak a few people out, mwahahaha!! If you need some Halloween outfit inspo, look no further than the normally nice-as-pie Holly Willoughby, who just loves to get in the spooky spirit. The This Morning presenter wows us every year with her creative costumes, with the most fab face makeup to go with it. From kooky unicorns and The Addams Family to Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn and even a gory ghoul, Holly pulls out all the stops with her creepy looks on October 31st. Take a look at her past costumes below and decide on your favourite…

Holly Willoughby as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween 2019…

How cool does Holly look in her 2019 Halloween costume? Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield channelled iconic film The Wizard of Oz this year, with Phil as a Scarecrow and Holly as Dorothy. Holly gave us a sneak peek of her sparkly shoes a few hours before the show on Instagram. She also wore a brown wig and donned the iconic blue and white gingham pinafore dress with a white top underneath.

Holly Willoughby as Harley Quinn on Celebrity Juice for the 2019 Halloween special episode

The TV presenter sent fans into a frenzy on Instagram after posting a boomerang video of herself dressed as Harley Quinn for the Halloween special of Celebrity Juice. Looking amazing in a pair of ripped denim hotpants, she added orange braces, a pink top, chunky silver heeled boots, and a multi-coloured tassel jacket.

Holly Willoughby as Morticia Addams from the Addams Family for Celebrity Juice 2018

For Halloween 2018, Holly gave us a scare as Morticia from The Addams Family. She looked scary yet stunning, wearing a black full-length latex dress from William Wilde, with gothic makeup and a black wig. The mum-of-three wore pointed black Gina shoes and a Vickisarge ring in the photograph.

Holly Willoughby as a unicorn for Halloween 2017

Only Holly could pull this off! Back in 2017, the star stunned the This Morning viewers as she paraded into the studio dressed as a magical unicorn. "This is the best day of my life," Holly, giggled as she showed off her ensemble, featuring an all-white outfit, rainbow tail, silver horn, animal ears and glittery silver face paint.

Holly Willoughby as Harley Quinn, again

In a different take on her recent Harley look, Holly rocked the Harley Quinn theme for the first time in 2016 for the Celebrity Juice Halloween Special. The star wore a blonde wig with pink and blue tips, along with shorts, fishnet tights and a T-shirt which reads "Daddy's Lil Monster". Another er, killer look.

Holly Willoughby as a creepy Tinkerbell for Jonathan Ross's Halloween party in 2016

Poor Tinkerbell! Holly went all scary kid on us in 2016 when she dressed up as a very distressed Tinks for Jonathan Ross's famous Halloween party.

Holly Willoughby as Margot Tenenbaum for Halloween 2013

Holly made an amazing Margot in 2013 when she attended Jonathan Ross's infamous Halloween bash. That eye makeup is just incredible.

Holly Willoughby with an unzipped face for Halloween 2012

Sooooo scary!! Back in 2012, Holly really creeped us out with this horrible unzipped face covered in blood. Those red eyes and black wig added to the drama. You've guessed it… Jonathon Ross' party again.