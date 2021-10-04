We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby was all about contrasting colours on This Morning when she took to our screens on Monday in a chic tartan skirt and vibrant pink knitwear. She looks fabulous, don't you agree?

"Morning Monday… starting the week off with a fab show…we have @gordongram and @landonorris on our sofa today… see you at 10am on @thismorning," penned Holly as she took to Instagram to share details of her latest outfit.

Rocking a 90s style fit, Holly's tartan mini skirt gave us major Clueless vibes, perfectly paired with a playful pink knit top – both from Polish-based fashion label, Reserved.

The presenter teamed her mini skirt with nude pointed-toe heels that elongated her endless legs. Keeping makeup minimal, the 40-year-old star rocked her signature glowy makeup look complete with rosy blush and a glossy pink lip.

Holly looked like she had just stepped out of the 90s film Clueless

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Holly's latest look, showering the mother-of-three in compliments.

"Wow!!! This outfit," commented one fan, whilst another agreed: "This outfit is gorgeous, you look amazing as always."

Unfortunately, Holly's exact skirt has sold out online, but we've found the perfect dupe so you can channel the star's effortless style.

London Green Check Mini Skirt, £22, New Look

Fans were thrilled to see Holly back in the studio on the This Morning sofa with Phillip Schofield after the presenting duo took to the woods on Thursday to present a special episode of the ITV programme – from a forest!

Dressing stylishly as always, the star looked gorgeous in her laidback ensemble, wearing Levi's jeans, a Barbour jacket, a chic outdoor hat from Farlows and Michaela Buerger knitwear - finished with her favourite Grenson boots.

Holly rocked skinny jeans and a wax jacket for her outdoorsy ensemble

She shared a beautiful snap of her woodland fashion, too, looking super tall as she looked up to the trees in the wood.

Holly's chic wax hat was a big hit with fans - and we even got Duchess of Cambridge vibes from her look.

