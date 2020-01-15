Katie Holmes rocks leather trousers for a quick visit to Berlin Fashion Week

On Tuesday evening, actress Katie Holmes attended the Marc Cain AW2020 fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week and we think you’ll agree, she looked incredible. The 41-year-old mum-of-one sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a Marc Cain feather-adorned coat (which was straight off the runway), which she teamed with black leather trousers, a black handbag and black stilettos.

As she watched the show sat beside Helmut Schlotterer, the founder of Marc Cain, we were in awe of her beauty look. With her shiny hair, and dark smokey eyes, she gave us major beauty inspiration for our next party look.

Katie watched as models took to the runway in the Great Gatsby-esque ballroom filled with fashion editors, Instagram stars and fellow actresses, including Alexandra Maria Lara.

If Katie’s a fan of vibrant jewel tones, abstract prints and chic outerwear (which she obviously is!), she’ll have loved the show.

The former Dawson’s Creek star is proving to be quite the style star these days. Who can forget the bra-and-cardigan combo that took Instagram by storm last year? Spotted hailing a cab in New York City wearing a fabulous Khaite cashmere bra with a stunning cardigan to match. The aftermath of Katie's off-duty look saw Zara creating a dupe that was near-identical, and plenty of influencers flocked to the store to get the cool cardi in their closet. In fact, cardigans are proving to be such a cult phenomenon that the shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it saw searches for cardigans up 2600% from the previous month. Could 2020 be the year of the Katie effect? We sure hope so.