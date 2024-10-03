Kate Holmes is a goddess in bold look that daughter Suri Cruise would approve

Katie Holmes looked every inch the effortlessly chic style icon as she stepped out in New York City, turning heads in a sophisticated yet casual ensemble that her daughter Suri Cruise would surely approve of.

The 45-year-old actress showcased her flawless off-duty look, wearing a beautiful flowing silk green skirt, perfectly paired with a cozy beige jumper and topped off with a blue cap that added a relaxed vibe to her sophisticated style.

Opting for a fresh, makeup-free face and allowing her long, luscious brunette locks to fall naturally around her shoulders, Katie exuded a laid-back elegance that only she can pull off.

Katie Holmes is every inch a proud mom

The star was spotted grabbing a cup of coffee as she made her way to see a Broadway show—a typical day in the life of a busy New Yorker and doting mom.

With Suri making her own sartorial mark, Katie’s effortless style is clearly rubbing off on her daughter.

© AKGS Katie Holmes is all smiles as she arrives at the stage production of "Our Town".

It’s no surprise that the Dawson’s Creek alum playfully admitted to the Sunday Times that items from her wardrobe have a habit of going missing from time to time. “She has her own sense of style and her own expressions,” Katie gushed proudly. “Sometimes the basics definitely disappear. But that’s fine.”

The actress couldn’t help but smile as she reflected on how much Suri has grown, both in terms of her personality and her fashion sensibility.

© Sara Jaye/WireImage Katie Holmes carries a Lands' End canvas tote bag during a walk in uptown Manhattan

“She has such a unique and individual style,” Katie shared, clearly proud of her 18-year-old daughter’s eye for fashion. Even though Suri is already establishing her own street-style identity—regularly spotted sporting chic ensembles like double denim, shearling coats, and stunning patterned maxi dresses—Katie has a few treasures of her own saved for her daughter.

“I’ve saved some things here and there to give her,” she revealed, hinting at a future fashion inheritance that any teen would dream of.

© Gotham Katie Holmes is known for her style sense

With Suri studying at Carnegie Mellon, it’s clear she’s growing up fast. The young fashionista has often made headlines for her stylish appearances around the city, just like her mom.

Whether it’s her take on the classic double denim trend or stepping out in a luxurious shearling coat, Suri’s ensembles are making a statement of their own. And who can forget her show-stopping turn as Morticia in her school’s The Addams Family play last year? It seems like Suri is taking after both her parents in more ways than one.

As for Katie, the Alone Together actress is continuing to evolve her own fashion style, embracing a mix of classic pieces and a touch of vintage flair. “I like to mix and match classic pieces,” she explained, crediting New York City’s bustling energy and eclectic vibe as a source of inspiration.

© Getty Katie Holmes arrives to the screening of 'Pieces of April' at The Paris Theater

The Big Apple has always influenced her sartorial choices, and Katie is all about blending practicality with style. “I have to have things that are practical and comfortable. Usually, I’m in ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans, and a T-shirt,” she admitted.

And yet, she still manages to look as polished as ever, striking the perfect balance between effortless and put-together. “I like putting it together in a way that doesn’t look like you put it together,” Katie mused. It’s a philosophy that makes her the ultimate style role model for women everywhere.

Katie’s approach to fashion has certainly evolved over the years, especially since becoming a mother. Recalling how her style shifted when she welcomed Suri in April 2006, she shared,

“When my child was really small, I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses.” Each phase of motherhood brought its own sense of fashion inspiration, shaping what she felt comfortable in and what she didn’t. “You do go through these different phases of motherhood, and they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don’t,” she added thoughtfully.

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, Katie is remarkably protective of Suri, choosing to keep her private life out of the spotlight as much as possible. She rarely speaks about her daughter in interviews, a decision she’s made to safeguard Suri from the intense media attention that surrounded her in the past. In a candid moment with Glamour magazine in April 2023, Katie opened up about her fiercely protective instincts.

© AKGS Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise

“She was so visible at a young age,” Katie explained softly, describing her desire to shield Suri from the harsh glare of the public eye. “I want her to have as much normalcy as possible.”

While Suri’s estrangement from her father, Tom Cruise, has been widely reported, Katie remains tight-lipped on the subject, choosing instead to focus on the positive aspects of raising a strong, independent young woman. I

t’s clear that despite the challenges, Katie has done an incredible job creating a nurturing environment for her daughter, allowing Suri to flourish into the confident and stylish young lady she is today.

Although Katie and Tom’s highly publicized relationship and eventual split made headlines for years, Katie has largely moved past the drama, finding peace in her private life and prioritizing her role as a mother above all else. “I spent a lot of my life loving romance and drama and all of that,” she confessed to New York Magazine. “I just burnt myself out on it.”