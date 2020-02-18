Michelle Keegan's plunging silver gown is the talk of the 2020 Brit Awards

While our favourite celebrities provide fashion inspiration on a day-to-day basis, there's nothing quite like seeing their show-stopping outfits when they hit the red carpet. One stand-out celebrity at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night was Michelle Keegan, who turned heads in a gorgeous sparkly silver dress from couture bridal designer Galia Lahav, which featured a plunging neckline, statement shoulders and a huge bow around her waist. Styled by Kelvin Barron, the brunette beauty paired it with matching skyscraper heels from Sophia Webster and an Atelier Swarovski clutch and earrings, which she showed off with her dark hair teased in glamorous waves and fashioned into a high ponytail.

Former Our Girl actress Michelle nailed her beauty look, rocking sculpted cheekbones, nude lips and her classic long lashes which she recently revealed was courtesy of her LVL Lash Lift by Nouveau Lashes. Using her natural lashes as opposed to extensions, the treatment creates a fuller, longer look that enhances her natural beauty, and she shared the results via several makeup-free holiday snaps earlier this month. Jetting off to Jamaica for a family trip with her in-laws, the 32-year-old celebrated husband Mark Wright's birthday and shared plenty of envy-inducing snaps on Instagram, many of which showcased the star's perfect low-maintenance beauty look. At least the sunny holiday explains her fabulous tan on the red carpet!

Speaking of her in-laws, it appears the whole family has very similar taste in fashion. Mark's sisters Jessica and Natalya were recently spotted enjoying an evening at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in London, with Natalya opting for Zara's cult £12.99 bodysuit and a pair of khaki high-waisted trousers from Pretty Little Thing. The 19-year-old model may have taken inspiration from sister-in-law Michelle who owns the very same white bodysuit and has similarly styled it with high-waisted jeans in the past - you know what they say, great minds think alike! We can't blame Natalya, we'd be taking style tips from gorgeous Michelle too.

It may only be February but this year has already been an exciting one for Michelle and Mark, who have been making plans to build their dream home in Essex, complete with a bar, gym and outdoor swimming pool. While they plan to tear down their current £1.3million home - which already offers six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a gym - perhaps the new space will be the perfect location to hold gatherings for their stylish extended families.

