Lady Kitty Spencer turns heads in plunging dress at the Chelsea Flower Show

Lady Kitty Spencer looked beautiful on Tuesday evening as she attended Vanity Fair and The Newt in Somerset's celebration of The RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The blonde beauty, who was the late Princess Diana's niece, wore a fabulous black dress that came adorned with contrasting white detail at the hem. She teamed her frock with a pair of Dior slingback shoes, and a Lady Dior bag - a bag synonymous with her late aunt.

It's safe to say that Diana inspired Christian Dior. The Lady Dior bag was originally known as the Chouchou. In 1996, however, Diana carried it and the rest is history. She was rarely seen without the statement bag and it became synonymous with the royal, so much so - the fashion house gave it a revamp and named it after her. It's still one of the brand's most instantly recognisable and popular pieces, so it's wonderful that Kitty has chosen to carry the style.

Mother-of-one Kitty also posed with the hair stylist Sam McKnight at the event - a hairdresser who also worked with Diana. So lovely!

The Princess of Wales' close bond with Sam

The 69-year-old first met the princess on a photoshoot for Vogue more than three decades ago. She recalled the moment during an interview with the fashion publication back in 2020, saying a "very tall, leggy blonde [came] bounding into the studio, and we just fell in love with her".

Princess Diana asked Sam directly what he would do if he had free rein over her hair and the hairstylist suggested that she should shake things up, recommending she opt for a much more pared back approach.

He said: "At the end of the shoot she asked me what I’d do to her hair if I could do anything I wanted, and I said, ‘Well, I’d just cut it all off and start again,’ because it was 1990," he told Vogue. Princess Diana's striking new look, alongside Sam's high profile editorial work, turned him into a much-revered industry icon, and he even worked as her personal hairstylist for seven years until her death in 1997.