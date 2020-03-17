With the promise of spring in the not-so-distant future, we've become accustomed to seeing Holly Willoughby wearing an array of colours, floral prints and floaty dresses. On Tuesday, the This Morning presenter kept viewers on their toes by stepping out in a very different monochrome ensemble - and didn't she look ultra-elegant?

The blonde beauty sported a white cashmere Pure Collection jumper, which is in the sale for just £75 down from £150 at John Lewis, black trousers from Rebecca Taylor’s Tailored collection and matching black heels, effortlessly pulling off the classic work attire. Who knew the simple black and white trouser combo could look so chic? Holly, clearly, as it is not the first time she has wowed fans in the timeless office outfit. At the end of February, the Celebrity Juice star wore similar black heels and trousers from J.Crew, simply swapping the white jumper for a crisp white shirt from Zara.

Although trousers now make a regular appearance in Holly's chic wardrobe, this was not always the case for the TV presenter. Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, the mother-of-three revealed that she has her stylist Angie Smith to thank for introducing her to high-waisted trousers. "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser," she said. "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a pair of high-waisted trousers with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe."

Holly continued: "I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'Wow, and I love it!' and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction." Well, we're very glad Holly was willing to take the risk because she is now a fabulous source of fashion inspiration when it comes to trousers.

