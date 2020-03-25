Holly Willoughby wows fans with glamorous Hollywood look in rare throwback snap Patsy O'Neill is the mastermind behind all of Holly's looks

Holly Willoughby has been forced to do her own hair on makeup on This Morning after the coronavirus outbreak saw her glam squad leave the studios. However, this hasn't stopped her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill from wowing fans with her talents, posting a rare throwback snap of Holly on Instagram - and doesn't she look incredible?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly and Phillip doing their own makeup on This Morning

Sporting longer, honey-blonde hair styled in big curls, Holly looked ultra-glam as she posed for pictures in a bright yellow dress with fringed sleeves - we can totally see her wearing the frock today. But did you notice her flawless makeup? The Celebrity Juice star had a flawless complexion, thick black eyeliner and nude lips, not to mention the chiselled cheekbones of dreams! "Old work with this superwoman @hollywilloughby [photo] @jongorriganphotography...I miss our chats & painting your face," Patsy wrote in the caption. Her followers rushed to compliment the talented MUA on her work, with Gemma Collins simply commenting with fire emojis while another compared her to a movie star. "This is stunning like she's from an old movie," they wrote.

The talented MUA is the mastermind behind all of Holly's gorgeous makeup looks, working with the star on everything from This Morning to Dancing on Ice and red carpet events. Over the past few years, she has provided fans with snapshots into the products behind Holly's looks, and items from Inika, Suquu and Charlotte Tilbury all feature in her makeup bag.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's frilly ruffle dress makes a statement on This Morning

Phillip Schofield recently shared a video of himself and Holly preparing their own hair and makeup for This Morning, and we can't help but wonder if the 39-year-old has been using some of these brands. "No glam squad," Phil said as he showed off several products in the makeup room. Turning to Holly, he said: "You look like you, you've done [your makeup] yourself as well. It's just the two of us." Holly even wowed fans by mastering feline eyeliner on Wednesday - we're thoroughly impressed!

READ: 17 celebrities without makeup to inspire your self-isolation beauty regime