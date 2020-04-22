Christine Lampard was snapped heading out for a walk with husband Frank Lampard and daughter Patricia on Wednesday, looking lovely in a laid-back outfit of skinny jeans and a chic khaki jacket. In the photographs, published by the Daily Mail, Christine could be seen wearing a pricey shirt-jacket from Zadig & Voltaire - costing £370 - but we've found a bargain version at Topshop if you want to steal her style for less!

Frank and Christine were spotted out and about on Tuesday

The Loose Women star's pick is Zadig & Voltaire's 'Kayak' military jacket, which is available to shop at Selfridges. Christine loves to invest in designer pieces, and also owns a luxurious puffer coat from Moncler which she often wears on walks with little Patricia.

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

Kayak embroidered-detail cotton jacket, £370, Selfridges

But happily, there's plenty of more affordable versions on the high-street - including Topshop's 'Khaki Longline Jacket', which is currently reduced from £49 to £39. Made in light cotton, it's an ideal spring cover-up just like Christine's, and will look gorgeous casual jeans and a T-shirt just like hers.

Khaki Longline Jacket, £39, Topshop

Since Loose Women is no longer on our screens amid the coronavirus crisis, fans are no doubt missing Christine's gorgeous fashion choices. During a special episode earlier in April, the star looked beautiful in a rainbow Madeleine Thompson knit, which viewers fell in love with - but sadly it was a past-season piece and no longer available.

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

The show also gave fans a glimpse at Christine and Franks's gorgeous London home, where they live with one-year-old Patricia, and Frank's two daughters Luna and Isla.

Loading the player...



Wearing her rainbow jumper during a special episode of Loose Women

The incredible mansion is estimated to be worth £10million, and their living room is every bit as luxurious as you'd expect - with Christine filming the show in front of the chic monochrome decor. The family are currently spending all of their time indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, so we can only hope that we'll soon see more of the property…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.