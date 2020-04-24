Both Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby love this silky polka-dot dress Holly first wore the Forever Unique midi in 2018

Amanda Holden made another glamorous appearance at the Heart Radio studios on Friday, wearing a silky polka-dot number from Forever Unique - and admitting she was feeling like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman! The cult midi, which Holly Willoughby also wore on This Morning back in May 2018, had sold out everywhere in previous seasons - so no doubt fans were thrilled to see it back in stock.

Amanda wears Polka Dot Ruffle Halter Neck Dress, £85, Forever Unique

"#Channelling #prettywoman #dress @foreveruniqueofficial… @thisisheart," Amanda captioned her Instagram post, as she posed at the windowsill. She accessorised with white heels and her favourite sunglasses, and even wore her hair up - perhaps to mimic Vivian Ward's races do?

MORE: Charity T-shirts we love that support the NHS

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda's style file

As ever, fans quickly complimented on Amanda's gorgeous outfit, with one follower writing: "I wanted that dress for a wedding a while ago - was impossible to get at the time - gorgeous." ITV's Richard Arnold joked: "I'll take it in an 18!" while Jenni Falconer added: "Nailing lockdown style."

Holly looked gorgeous in the dress, too!

If you want to get your hands on the dress, it costs £85 and is still available in some sizes on the Forever Unique website. With a high-neck, ruffle asymmetric hem and a waist-cinching belt, it's no surprise it's such a star favourite.

MORE: Kate Middleton's stunning Ghost dress sold out in moments, but we've found some spot-on dupes

Amanda has been wowing her fans with her chic outfits all week. On Thursday, she showed her support for Comic Relief with a sweet slogan T-shirt reading 'Love wins', writing on Instagram: "This T-shirt designed by one of my fav artists @charliemackesy is available from @comicrelief now. All profits go to support those at most risk during the #coronavirus #lovewins."

Leather mini skirt, was £149 now £104, Ted Baker at Selfridges

She teamed the tee with a gorgeous leather mini skirt from Ted Baker, which fans of course rushed to buy. Luckily, it's still available at Selfridges, reduced to £104 - but unsurprisingly sizes are selling out fast…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.