Michelle Keegan inundated with support as she wows in mesmerising power suit

Michelle Keegan is never wrong when it comes to her fashion choices and during an appearance on The One Show, alongside Joanna Lumley, the actress looked magnificent in a striking black and white suit.

Michelle and Joanna were appearing alongside to promote their Netflix hit Fool Me Once, which is based on the book of the same name by Danny Brocklehurst, and both ladies looked incredibly glam. Michelle's figure-skimming suit was a perfect fit for the former Coronation Street star with the belted look showing off her svelte figure.

Michelle and Joanna looked beautiful

Joanna, meanwhile, was the epitome of glamour as she styled out a white shirt with a black waistcoat that was paired with trousers and black trainers.

In her caption, Michelle said: "Me and my onscreen Mother-Law. (We love each other really) What a day!!!! So overwhelmed with all your amazing messages about Fool Me Once. Thank you, thank you."

Her fans were full of praise for her new series, as one commented: "Just finished best thing I've watched in a long time! Amazing acting," and a second enthused: "Literally on episode 5 and we started it tonight. So good!"

A third follower shared: "I'm on episode 6 right now,what an amazing series so far," while a fourth penned: "Just binge watched it today! Such a good twist at the end! Thought i had it all figured out then that last ep came out of nowhere!!!" and a fifth wrote: "Brilliant series! Binge watched it all in one day and I'm gutted it's finished!"

Michelle and Joanna star in Fool Me Once

Michelle and Joanna's new series was released on New Year's Day, and speaking to HELLO! and other media outlets, Michelle joked that she would likely spend New Year's binging the show with her mum.

"I'll probably be made to binge [Fool Me Once] to be fair, because my mum is coming down to stay with me," she joked. "I know it's going to be one of those, 'Right Michelle, get the bits table out, let's get a few drinks!' I'm not watching episode one again! I've done it now!"

Michelle has the best fashion sense

Meanwhile, in the fashion world, last month Michelle arrived at The Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards in a look that felt like a glamorous take on a gladiator aesthetic. The former Coronation Street star was seen in a slinky satin gown in a cream shade with a black velvet bralet section.

The gown featured a sweetheart neckline with gold hardware detail and straps in the same velvet material. Each side of the bralet piece was adorned with large diamanté detail. The dress was form-fitting and ankle-length featuring a deep thigh split and an incredible back detail.