Ronan Keating's daughter Missy is the ultimate vixen in rare appearance with dad

Ronan Keating is a proud father to five children, and while his son Jack, 24, is fond of the public eye, even starring in Love Island in 2022, The One Show host's daughter, Missy, isn’t often seen with her famous father.

However, the 22-year-old stepped into the limelight on Thursday night, getting dressed up in a glamorous outfit to join her father in Dusseldorf for an event celebrating sustainability.

Boyzone star Ronan looked as suave as ever, donning a dark suit and white shirt for the occasion, while Missy emulated his style by also wearing a suit – but in a far more glamorous way.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Ronan and Missy attended a smart event together

Missy, who works as a digital creator, wore a strappy bralette under her suit jacket, adding a vampy dark lipstick to her look. She wore her long raven hair in a slick ponytail, with tendrils cascading down her shoulders.

The content creator added statement silver earrings and a chunky necklace to complete the look, with suede pointed heels peeping out from under her wide-legged trousers.

While her ultra-dark hair suits her very well, Missy hasn't always been a brunette. A quick look at her Instagram shows that she loves to switch up her look, changing her hair from blonde, to red to ultra-dark.

Just this week the 22-year-old, who Ronan shares with his ex-wife Yvonne, celebrated her latest hair makeover, sharing a video to Instagram which saw her stylist transform her shoulder-length hair into the tumbling tresses she rocked on Thursday night. Watch her transformation below.

Of her makeover, Missy wrote: "Who doesn't love a day at the hair salon!! @edel_kavanagh Slayed this transformation. You're the best!!"

Missy's stepmother Storm Keating commented three approving emojis, demonstrating their super close bond. Missy also celebrated her love for her dad's wife earlier this month in honour of her birthday.

© Instagram Ronan and Missy Keating are very close

Alongside a photo of the pair pouting together, Missy wrote: "Happy birthday to this incredible lady @stormykeating Your hard work is inspiring & your heart is admirable. Thankful for you and your always wise words. Love you forever! Today's for you & cheers to that."

WOW: Ronan and Storm Keating's living room at £5m mansion is the chicest we've ever seen

Missy acted as maid of honour for her Storm when she and Ronan got married on 17 August 2015, with one of her duties including giving a wedding speech.

"I haven't met someone as kind, as caring, as giving and as beautiful before," Missy said of her dad's wife at the time.

© Instagram Ronan Keating with Missy and Jack

"My tears are tears of joy and happiness and maybe a little bit of jealousy too – because I seriously hope that one day I'll find someone and we will fall in love in the same way that you guys have," she told HELLO!, who exclusively covered the wedding.

We're so happy the blended family is so close!