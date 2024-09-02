Amanda Holden returns to work in the TikTok viral jacket that everyone wants

We've missed Amanda Holden's workwear wardrobe while she spent the summer travelling and enjoying family time.

The 53-year-old Capital FM DJ returned to work on Monday looking gorgeous in a three-piece outfit from Odd Muse London, a brand that has gone wild on TikTok and Instagram.

The mum-of-three opted for a skirt, top and jacket from the mid-priced luxury brand, and decided to wear it to show off her golden tan from her time away. Wearing white after a holiday - we've all done it! She also complained it was a tad snug after a "boozy" summer away. Definitely all been there, too!

Amanda Holden is back at work with a bang

While we loved the whole outfit - complete with a cute pair of white Mary-Jane shoes - it was the 'Ultimate Muse' jacket that we wanted to shop for the most. A white jacket is perfect for this time of year because you can wear it with cool straight leg jeans and look instantly stylish, and you can instantly make it dressy or casual depending on how you style it.

This crisp white jacket will make the ultimate sartorial statement. With its signature tailoring and oversized lapels, it's a timeless piece for your wardrobe.

EXACT MATCH: The Ultimate Muse Jacket © Odd Muse London £105 AT ODD MUSE LONDON

I've been fascinated by OddMuse since it appeared on my TikTok feed, and now I see it everywhere, with lots of celebrities wearing the brand as well.

Odd Muse began with Aimee Smale, the founder and creative director of the womenswear brand. She took a gamble while working as an administrative assistant at ASOS by ploughing the money she had been saving for a house into starting her own womenswear business.

© Getty Images Amanda Holden is seen leaving Global Studios wearing her Odd Muse London outfit

Since its launch in 2020, Odd Muse has gone from strength-to-strength, and Aimee tries to promote more conscious consumption habits in customers, encouraging them to make fewer purchases.

