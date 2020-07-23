Jane Moore stuns in gorgeous designer-inspired pink blouse - and it's in the sale! The Loose Women star rocked a Chanel-inspired top on Thursday's show

Jane Moore is fast becoming one of our fashion favourites – and her designer-inspired look on Thursday's Loose Women just pushed her further up our radar.

The TV star looked gorgeous in a Chanel-inspired pink boucle blouse, but thankfully, Jane's comes without the designer price tag.

Sharing her look on Instagram, Jane revealed that she had ventured out to the shops to buy her own outfit for the show, instead of relying on a team of stylists.

It's clear she has a great eye, snapping up the 'Bernice Candy Cotton Crew Neck Blouse' from L.K.Bennett – and it's in the sale!

Reduced from £175 to £87, and available in sizes 6 – 18, the vintage-inspired chic top is crafted from candy pink Italian tweed. It features a round neck, short slim sleeves, a nipped waist accentuated by a skinny belt and it gently flares over the hips. Winner!

Bernice Candy Cotton Crew Neck Blouse, £87, L.K.Bennett

Captioning the image, she wrote: "Went on a little shopping spree yesterday and had to take a punt on this @lkbennettlondon top because the fitting rooms were closed, but luckily it fits well and I really like it.

"It’s boucle and reminds me of Chanel but without the hefty price tag - particularly as it was in the sale. The Capri pants are a real find too. These are cream with a faint grey pinstripe and are super comfy with a bit of stretch. They’re from @uniqlo_uk and there are plenty of other colours/patterns.

Jane Moore won rave reviews for her high-street purchases

"Again, they look more expensive than they are. The sandals are @sam_edelman and I’ve had them for years. I’m wearing all this on today’s @loosewomen on @itv at 12.30 so see you then. Have a good day everyone!"

Needless to say, Jane's fans were quick to compliment her gorgeous summery look. "Very stylish and love the colour of your top," wrote one. "You always dress so well. Love your style!" said another. A third added: "You wear it well. Looking stunning as usual, Jane." And a fourth gushed: "Fabulous! Great outfit Jane, very stylish as always."

