Love Kelly Ripa's style? We've found her go-to fashion brand Ganni on sale

Kelly Ripa's fashion looks are legendary – choosing floral dresses, stylish separates and leopard pieces for her hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan. And Kelly's been a big fan of super-cool label Ganni for years, often wearing Ganni on her morning show. She's in good company, with celebrities including Beyonce and even Kate Middleton loving it. Not to mention every stylish influencer on Instagram too.

Ganni is one of Kelly's favourite labels to wear - we adore this red dress from the brand!

And it's a surprisingly affordable celebrity-approved brand, with dresses under $300 – and even more affordable when they're on sale. From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 to Shopbop to The Outnet, you can easily pick up a Ganni dress on sale, with up to 50% off some of their most-wanted pieces.

Shop our favourite Ganni pieces on sale

Ganni Print Wrap Blouse, was $190, now $76, Nordstrom

Ganni Leopard Mesh Dress, was $250, now $50, Shopbop

Ganni Silk Midi Skirt, was $415, now $124, The Outnet

Ganni Gingham dress, was $185, now $74, Nordstrom

Ganni Floral Crop Top, was $113, now $44, 24S

Ganni Zebra Dress, was $595, now $416, MyTheresa

Ganni Printed Blouse, was $165, now $99, Shopbop

