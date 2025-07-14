I spotted Princess Kate's go-to jewelry brand in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

I had been counting down the days until the 2025 edition of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale and it finally kicked off on Saturday. And as a HELLO! Shopping editor of course I had royal style at the top of my list and immediately started scanning for any Princess Kate-approved deals.

Our readers love to shop all things Kate, from the Princess of Wales’s dresses to her beauty favorites, and even her Amazon buys. But because I loooove jewelry it's especially fun to track down the 43-year-old royal’s most affordable earrings, rings and necklaces.

At a glance I'm keeping an eye on the Nordstrom Anniversary sale for royal finds, and found Princess Kate-loved Monica Vinader jewelry for less.

Monica Vinder's Freshwater Pearl Drop Frontal Hoop Earrings Pearl Pendant Snake Chain Necklace

Kate is also a fan of both the sea-inspired 'Siren' collection and 'Riva' line from Monica Vinader

So, I have some great news: if you’re looking for some royal-inspired jewelry to add to your collection, I spotted some fabulous Nordstrom Anniversary sale deals that are going to be really, really tempting.

I'm guessing quite a few of you will be excited about the prospect of a royal jewelry steal, so here are my recommended buys from Princess Kate’s chic but accessible go-to brand, Monica Vinader, in the big Nordy's sale.

© Getty Images Princess Kate teamed her Monica Vinader 'Nura' pearl necklace with $585 Annoushka earrings

My favorite Monica Vinader deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Princess Kate is a major fan of the British-based brand - by my count she’s worn their jewelry at least 10+ times - and the modern classics she wears become instant sell-outs. "It's no coincidence that our consistent bestsellers over the years are pieces that have been spotted on” the Princess of Wales, designer Monica once exclusively told HELLO!.

One of Princess Kate’s most-worn Monica Vinader pieces is the $180 Monica Vinader 'Nura' cultured pearl necklace, which features a lovely Baroque Pearl Pendant, and there are some looks from the same line on sale at Nordstrom.

Knowing that Kate is a fan of the Nura styles, my eyes were immediately drawn to two Monica Vinader looks on sale: the Nura Pearl Pendant Snake Chain Necklace - and the Nura Freshwater Pearl Drop Frontal Hoop Earrings.

Monica Vinader Nura Freshwater Pearl Drop Frontal Hoop Earrings. © Nordstrom $89.99 (After Sale: $138) at Nordstrom

Kate has been one of the A-list fashion stars bringing pearls back to the forefront, and I could totally see her wearing these timeless, and budget-friendly pieces.

The Nura necklace on sale at Nordstrom is similar to the Princess’ pearl drop look but the pendant is suspended from the clasp of a glamorous handcrafted 18-karat gold snake-chain necklace.

Nura Pearl Pendant Snake Chain Necklace © Nordstrom $229.99 (After Sale: $345) at Nordstrom

And the matching earrings are so chic (not to mention they look so much like Princess Kate's $535 gold and freshwater pearl earrings by Annoushka) and have a 4.2 star rating from verified shoppers.

One 5-star reviewer, who called the earrings “beautiful and dainty”, raved: “These [Monica Vinader] pearl earrings are so beautiful and due to the size (on the dainty size) and light weight, they are great for everyday wear. A great price thanks to the Anniversary Sale!”

© Getty Images Princess Kate has worn her Monica Vinader earrings more than half a dozen times over the years

The former Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of both the sea-inspired Siren collection and Riva line, with its signature diamonds set in 18ct gold vermeil.

Unfortunately, Kate’s green ‘Siren’ wire gold earrings aren’t on sale, but I did find a similar pair of Monica Vinader ‘Siren’ earrings on sale at Nordstrom Rack. The 18k gold vermeil Siren Teardrop Drop Earrings, are priced at $118.97 (that’s 39% off).

Monica Vinader 18k Gold Vermeil Siren Teardrop Drop Earrings, © Nordstrom Rack $118.97 (SAVE 39%) at Nordstrom Rack



And here's a shopping tip: if you go straight to Monica Vinader, and you're a first time shopper, you'll get 20% off a $200 order with the code HELLO!20.

So essentially, whether you're looking for classic pearls to modern gold designs, the Monica Vinader pieces loved by Princess Kate are now more accessible than ever so I recommend grabbing one of my favorite deals if you want to add a touch of royal elegance to your own jewelry collection. Timeless and budget-friendly? Believe me, It's a right royal jewelry find.