Nicole Scherzinger's gorgeous metallic swimsuit is giving us life! The Pussycat Dolls singer is back in the US

Nicole Scherzinger's stunning swimsuit collection is proving a worthy contender to steal the crown from Abbey Clancy's – and we thought hers was unbeatable!

The Pussycat Dolls singer showed off another winning look on Wednesday, after wowing us with her enviable figure in some seriously tiny bikinis during her recent jaunt to St Lucia with boyfriend Thom Evans.

MORE: Abbey Clancy stuns in risqué bikini during tropical getaway

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger floors fans with phenomenal bikini body in risque dance routine

Nicole looked gorgeous as she posed alongside her half-sister Keala in an eye-catching silver metallic swimsuit by Melissa Odabash.

The 'Bora Bora' one-piece may be simple but the cut is super flattering, and with its metallic finish, it doesn't need anything else. Priced at £266, it's a worthy investment for such a stand-out piece that comes in a range of colours.

Melissa Odabash Bora Bora Metallic Swimsuit, £266, MyTheresa

The singer has returned to the US for some quality time with Keala and her three nieces at their home in Tennessee. The 42-year-old was joined by her rugby star boyfriend, 35, as they went for a family boat trip to celebrate Keala's birthday.

Captioning some sweet photos on Instagram, Nicole wrote: "So grateful I could be in Tennessee to spend time with my beautiful sis for her birthday.

"Love you so much sissy, the yin to my yang! #Familytime is my absolute favorite and there’s nothing like stunning #sunsets and #lakelife."

Nicole Scherzinger looked gorgeous in her metallic swimsuit

RELATED: Nicole Scherzinger's fitness secrets revealed as age-defying star turns 42

Nicole recently stunned fans by performing a sizzling dance routine in probably one of the greatest videos we've ever seen, #bodygoals. Taking a break from topping up her tan, Nicole expertly performed a short choreographed routine in a thong bikini from luxury lingerie label La Perla.

The asymmetric bikini combines cut-out strap details with diamanté trims and a cheeky cut-out at the bust. Needless to say, fans were completely blown away by Nicole's incredibly toned physique.

"I meeeeaannnn are u the HOTTEST GIRL ON THE PLANET ORRRRR?????? Wowza!!! @nicolescherzinger," one gobsmacked follower wrote. Some simply left flame emojis, while others commented a mixture of "stunning" and "incredible".

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.