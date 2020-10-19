Kelly Ripa's super short haircut sparks reaction from fans in latest throwback photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has experimented with many hairstyles

Kelly Ripa has been sporting shoulder-length hair for the past few years, which she often styles straight on the days she presents Live with Kelly and Ryan.

But the TV presenter has experimented with many styles over time, including a chic elongated bob.

The All My Children star took her fans on a trip down memory lane over the weekend after sharing some incredible throwback photos of herself with her short haircut, as well as some fun pictures of her experimenting with bold colours, including pink and blue hair dye.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children send their famous mum a special message

In the comments, many followers commented on her appearance, telling the star just how much they liked her hairstyle.

"Love, love the short hair," one wrote, while another commented: "Omg I thought you had chopped your hair again! Loved this length but your hair now is also goals."

Kelly Ripa's fans love her hair short

A third added: "Love your hair short, you have the perfect face for it." A fourth wrote: "Please get your bob again!"

Other fans compared Kelly's pink hairstyle to Madonna, who recently dyed hers during lockdown. "Madonna copied you. I'm loving all this coloured hair!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Madonna vibes!"

During the pandemic, Kelly has been keeping fans updated with her hair maintenance, and just like everyone else, she's had a go at cutting and dyeing her locks.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has experimented with different colours over the years

In April, the Hope and Faith star told viewers on Live with Kelly and Ryan: "I'm not going to lie, I cut my own hair.

"I used kitchen scissors. We obviously don't have haircutting scissors."

The star was joined during the segment by husband Mark Consuelos, who admitted he was "ready to jump in" to save the situation if he needed to as he watched his wife at work.

Kelly has also used spray to cover grey roots while she was unable to visit a salon. She explained on the ABC daytime show: "Anyone that follows me on Instagram knows that this is sprayed, and you kind of see it forcing – it wants to show you, it wants you to see the reality," she said, spreading the hair on her scalp.

Kelly with blue hair

"Since I met you, you only dyed your grey," Mark told his wife.

"I got to tell you that I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I'm looking forward to when it's just completely grey," the Riverdale sweetly added.

