Kelly Ripa's monochrome blouse is the perfect Fall staple

Kelly Ripa looked beautifully business smart on Tuesday's Live With Kelly and Ryan in the most perfect fall blouse from Isabel Marant. Divine!

The star looked gorgeous in her paisley button down shirt and skinny charcoal jeans, adding a pop of colour with a pair of stunning cobalt pumps.

Kelly Ripa wore a stunning Isabel Marant blouse on Tuesday's show

Sadly, Kelly's shirt, has sold out but you can get the same print in a beautiful ruffled dress or easy-to-wear capped sleeve top. We love the top version for Zoom cocktails or winter parties, worn with black slim pants and a bright red lip.

Isabel Marant Silk Top, $330, Shopbop

Since we're obsessed with the print, we’ve found this Reiss paisley blouse in a similar style too. This version has chic red panels on the sleeves and is on sale for $95.

Coco Shirt, $95, Reiss

On Monday, Kelly showed her sustainable style by rewearing one of her favorite dresses – it was so cute, she wore it twice! The red print dress is from ba&sh, and a piece Kelly first wore back in September. Priced at $485, the dress, named the 'Daleares', features a chic retro design and ruffles too. We want!

Retro Print Dress, $485, ba&sh

Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest announced that their famed Halloween special of the daytime show will be broadcast on October 30.

The pair are renowned for their amazing Halloween costumes; last year, they dressed up as Wednesday and Puglsey Addams from The Addams Family, and notched up some other impressive costumes too, including Stranger Things, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and Cher. But perhaps one of their stand-out costumes was the year they dressed up as each other. Bravo guys, bravo!

