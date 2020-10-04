Kelly Ripa wows in sensational bikini photo on the beach The Live with Kelly and Ryan star wore a white bikini as she posed in the sea

Kelly Ripa celebrated her birthday on Friday, and the following day she made sure her fellow Libra, Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears, felt just as special on his big day.

Taking to Instagram, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a beautiful never-before-seen photo of herself posing in a white bikini and stylish green kaftan while on the beach with Jake.

The actress looked stunning with her hair styled in a chic updo, and oversized sunglasses to complete her look.

The All My Children star also shared several other snaps of her family with Jake from over the years, including at their New Year's Eve party, and during a hike with Mark Consuelos.

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "Two Libras spinning around the earth together. I'm so grateful you were born @jakeshears Happy Birthday! I love you so much."

Kelly Ripa looked stylish in a white bikini and a kaftan on the beach

Kelly turned 50 on 2 October, and was inundated with messages from her family and famous friends on her milestone birthday.

The actress was given a wonderful birthday tribute on Friday's Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she received a show-stopping cake from the production team, and several surprise video messages.

There was one from Oprah, and another from her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos with Jake Shears on New Year's Eve

The star admitted that she felt bad after watching the sweet footage, as she had told them off for coming home to film it.

The siblings almost brought Kelly to tears as they spoke about the things they love doing with her the most.

They also made her laugh out loud when their video turned into a mini family feud.

Kelly is currently away from husband Mark as he films in Canada

But after viewing it Kelly turned to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, and admitted: "It’s all coming into focus. I literally walked into the house the other day and I was like 'what are you all doing here?' I was so mean to them.

"I was like 'what are these kids doing back in this house bringing COVID into my house?'

Kelly and Mark with their three children

"Now I feel bad and I’m sorry everybody."

She also got to speak to Mark live on air as the couple had to spend her birthday apart, as the star is filming Riverdale in Vancouver for the next few months.

