Kelly Ripa's ultra-feminine dress has the cutest floral print

We can't help but think Kelly Ripa's dress worn on Tuesday's LIVE with Kelly and Ryan has the royal seal of approval - as it's by one of Kate Middleton's go-to fashion brands.

Kelly's floral dress is from Vampire's Wife, a label Kate Middleton is a big fan of. Kate wore a STUNNING emerald green Vampire's Wife dress in March, and Princess Beatrice has also been pictured in the label too, in a similar green midi.

Kelly wore a beautiful Vampire's Wife dress on Tuesday's daytime show

And Kelly's mini dress has all the makings of a royal favorite; not only is it a brand the royals have worn before, but the floral design and ruffled details are reminiscent of styles the Duchess of Cambridge often wears.

Vampire's Wife Gloria Dress, $500, FarFetch

The dress, called the 'Gloria', features a beautiful chinoiserie-style Liberty print and the most adorable fabric bow belt. And although it's a little on the summery side, it could easily be worn in winter with opaque tights and boots.

We found this more affordable version at Boohoo for $18, complete with pink floral print and ruffle belt too.

Floral Wrap Dress, $21, Boohoo.com

There's also a longer-length style from GIBSONLOOK at Nordstrom - we love the flounce edging and wrap effect.

GIBSONLOOK Ruffle Dress, $89, Nordstrom

Or go all out with this ultra-feminine floral dress from NastyGal, with multiple ruffles and a high neck, just like Kelly's.

High Neck Floral Mini Dress, $14, NastyGal

Last week, Kelly gave fans some brilliant Halloween costume inspiration as she shared a throwback photo of herself and LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest last year's festivities.

The pair dressed up as Wednesday and Pugsley from The Addams Family for a Halloween special of the daytime show, and it wasn't just Kelly who donned a black wig - Ryan did too! We can't wait to see what costumes they have in store for this year….

