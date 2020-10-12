Kelly Ripa makes surprise revelation about retirement plans The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is married to Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has been on our TV screens for decades, in front of the camera on shows including All My Children and Hope and Faith, as well as presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan each morning.

And while the mother-of-three loves her job, she recently admitted that she thought she would have retired by now.

Chatting to Parade about her impressive career, Kelly admitted that her co-host Ryan Seacrest is the reason she is still working so much.

Kelly Ripa's children surprise her on her birthday

"I talk about this with Ryan all the time because I was really looking to retire like by now, but Ryan is so fabulous to work with and is such a good friend," she said.

"We've been friends for two decades, and that's when you know you have a great working relationship."

Kelly Ripa opened up about the idea of retiring

Retirement plans aside, the TV star is also hoping to utilise her skills behind the camera.

"I've been writing a lot, so my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much," she said.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos run their own production company, Milojo Productions. Most recently, they announced that they had signed a deal with Lifetime to produce two new movies for the network's Ripped from the Headlines slate.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star admitted Ryan Seacrest is the reason she is still working so much

The pair, along with Albert Bianchini will be executive producers for two new films, which are set to debut in 2021.

Milojo Productions have produced a number of memorable shows, including Emmy-nominated documentary The Streak for ESPN, and Off the Rez, for TLC.

Kelly with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

The Hope and Faith actress and Riverdale star's production company is also set to develop a TV adaptation of Silvia Moreno-Garcia's bestselling horror thriller, Mexican Gothic.

The news was announced in August, and Kelly said in a statement: "We feel like we hit the jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia's gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu."

