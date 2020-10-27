How Kelly Ripa transformed her lifestyle choices and diet The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is married to Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa takes great care of her body and has an impressive fitness routine as well as a healthy diet plan.

And while the Live with Kelly and Ryan star allows herself the odd treat, she's admitted in the past that she's quite strict with herself.

When the mother-of-three turned 45, she noticed that everything impacted her body more, from staying up late to exercising.

As a result, she decided to start taking her health more seriously. Talking to Good Morning America earlier in the year, Kelly explained: "I definitely think that when I turned, say 45, I noticed that things I did mattered more – whatever I did, the recovery was longer."

She continued: "If I exercise the recovery time was longer, if I went out dancing with my friends and I stayed out till three in the morning, the recovery time from that was significantly longer."

Kelly Ripa has an incredibly healthy lifestyle

As a result, along with other factors she'd "never noticed before", Kelly made some changes.

"I starting saying, 'Ah I need to drink more water, I have to be more mindful about what I put in my body, in terms of food and certainly now with supplements, like these are all things that keep you healthy," she explained.

Kelly, along with her husband Mark Consuelos, are also encouraging their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, to lead healthy lifestyles.

"We sort of lead by example in our lives. We've always made healthy offerings in terms of food and snacks in our house, and we always sort of lived in an active household.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos encourage their children to make healthy choices too

"Our kids have always had various… they've always participated in team sports and extracurricular activities.

"Having said that, they still want to eat as much sugar as I will possibly allow them, but they're adults now. And like I said, I think that those foundation things that we did for them help them make healthy choices now that they're adults."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Mark still allow the odd treat

Kelly and Mark still make sure to allow themselves the odd treat, and enjoy a cooked breakfast every Sunday.

Talking to Bon Appetit, Kelly said: "On Sunday, it's a full hot breakfast. They're not fat free, but they're delicious."

