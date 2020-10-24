Claudia Winkleman's stunning strapless black Strictly dress is 70% off

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Claudia Winkleman wowed viewers with another gorgeous Strictly Come Dancing look on Saturday night. The TV host, 48, looked lovely in a strapless black dress as she joined Tess Daly for an action-packed first live show.

DISCOVER: Claudia Winkleman's retro living room revealed

The star looked super cool in a chic velvet-trimmed embellished tulle gown by Marchesa, which she teamed with a pair of white heels. We're obsessed with the sparkly detailing on her outfit! The Marchesa number is currently on sale on The Outnet for £834, down 67 per cent from £2,525.

The presenter completed her ensemble with her trademark hairstyle and accentuated her eyes with dark kohl.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman explains why no one tells her Strictly gossip

Last week, Claudia rocked a stunning Topshop suit, bringing some much-needed sparkle to our Saturday evenings.

READ MORE: Why Claudia is always the last to know the Strictly secrets

She looked incredible in the fabulous outfit, which featured wide-leg detailing and was sparkly enough to give the Strictly glitterball a run for its money!

Tess and Claudia ahead of the first live show

Just days before, she had shared a sneak peek at filming, opting for a black and white snap in order to avoid sharing too much of her outfit.

CANDID: Claudia shares rare insight into her marriage

Strapless velvet-trimmed embellished tulle gown by Marchesa, £834, The Outnet

Claudia is dressed by stylist Sinead McKeefry, who spoke to HELLO! last year about the star's go-to glittery outfits.

Discussing their working relationship, Sinead said: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip.

"I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.