We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is on a winning streak when it comes to her style right now. The famous mum looked sensational once again on Friday, with her latest look causing a huge reaction from fans.

It's not hard to see why either. Amanda worked all the right angles in a beautiful semi-sheer bodysuit by Australian designer Alex Perry, which she teamed with a breathtakingly stunning skirt by David Koma.

MORE: Amanda Holden's silky ab-baring crop top has fans talking

Amanda's top is flocked with a zebra motif and has padded shoulders to accentuate her slight frame. But her skirt is a true work of art.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 style lessons to learn from Amanda Holden

Featuring laser-cut detail, silver-tone stud embellishment, a high waist and the most glorious fringed hem we've ever seen – no wonder it's selling out fast, even with a sale price of £1,989!

To finish off her glam outfit, Amanda paired it with black patent heeled sandals from YSL and Sarah Ho jewellery, and wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style.

MORE: Amanda Holden's thigh-skimming mini dress is a hit with fans

RELATED: Amanda Holden shares gorgeous bikini photo for fabulous reason

Amanda's skirt is a true work of art

Amanda shared her beautiful look to celebrate the success of her debut album. She captioned the post: "Thank you, everyone, for making 'Songs From My Heart' the biggest selling debut album by a female artist this year so far!!!

"I’ve got a little surprise that I can’t wait to share with you in a couple of weeks…"

David Koma Laser-Cut Studded Skirt, £1,989, Farfetch

Fans couldn't contain their admiration for her stylish ensemble, with plenty of fire and love eyes emojis taking over the comment section.

One fan gushed: "Wow you look amazing!" Another said: "How stunning do you look! Congratulations, you deserve it xx." A third added: "This outfit is unreal!"

RELATED: Amanda Holden's beautiful blouse is like nothing we've seen before

Alex Perry Bodysuit, £550, Mytheresa

Amanda's stylist Karl Willett recently teased followers about her secret new project, captioning an image of the star: "Exciting things ahead for @noholdenback." In the photo, which was also shared by Amanda on Halloween, she could be seen wearing a black sequinned mini dress from David Koma.

Meanwhile, Amanda also modelled another frock from the designer last week, which featured a sparkly green skirt and a panelled black top.

Amanda looked glam in a green sparkly dress when she first teased her new project

She wrote: "Grateful to be filming and cannot wait for you to be able to watch next year! Appreciate being able to continue working with every bit of covid safety you could think of!!! #wecandothis."

If her last few outfits are anything to go by, then Amanda's new project is set to be a very glamorous one. We can't wait to see more of her dazzling looks!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.