Amanda Holden went hell for leather on Tuesday – rocking the most incredible dress and knee-high boots.

The Heart FM presenter donned a plunging, leather wrap belted dress in a gorgeous chocolate brown shade, which she teamed with knee-high leather boots in a beautiful beige colour.

Proving you can wear leather at any time of day, Amanda made her outfit appear more 'work-friendly' by teaming her otherwise risqué frock with a simple high-neck top from Jigsaw.

5 style lessons we can learn from Amanda Holden

If you want to get your hands on Amanda's Karen Millen dress then you need to be quick, because with 30 per cent off it's selling fast!

Featuring a matching belt to accentuate the waist and a flared skirt, it is an investment at £230.30, but it's something you can wear for years to come.

Amanda Holden wowed in this leather wrap dress

Amanda teamed her buttery look with a pair of slouchy, stiletto knee-high boots from high-street favourite Zara. Costing £119, they are perfect for covering up bare legs in the autumnal weather or layering over the top of trousers.

Leather Wrap Belted Dress, £230.30, Karen Millen

Amanda is clearly a huge fan of her boots and was spotted in them last week too, teaming them with a matching beige co-ord from the high street store.

Rocking a belted knit cardigan which she layered over what appeared to be either a high-neck ribbed dress or cropped knit top and midi skirt, Amanda looked super stylish in her knitted ensemble.

Leather boots, £119, Zara

While Amanda loves to experiment with fashion, her daring outfit choices saw her receive Ofcom complaints during Britain's Got Talent.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous," her stylist Karl Willett told HELLO!. "Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

