Amanda Holden's thigh-skimming mini dress is a hit with fans

Amanda Holden gave us that Friday feeling in the most gorgeous black mini dress – and it's perfect for the festive season!

The Britain's Got Talent judge continues to stun fans with her fashion choices, and her latest look was no exception.

Shared by her stylist Karl Willet on his Instagram on Friday, Amanda looked breathtaking in a black sequin knitted mini dress by London-based designer David Koma, who is famed for his body contouring silhouette.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off incredible Halloween outfit

The 'Cutout Sequined Knitted' dress features detachable long sleeves and the hem flares out gently. There is also a zip front that allows you to customize the coverage. Amanda teamed the winning look with black strappy sandals, a smokey eye and a nude lip.

Fans were quick to compliment Amanda's look, with many simply leaving fire or heart emojis. One commented: "Love this!" Another added: "Fabulous!"

Amanda stunned in a David Koma dress

Karl captioned the image: "Exciting things ahead for @noholdenbak."

But it wasn't just Amanda's vampy look that caused a stir because Karl also shared a second image from a secret photoshoot.

David Koma Cutout Sequinned Knitted Mini Dress, £980, Net-a-Porter

This time, Amanda looked elegant in a gold Jennifer Clair couture frock. The halter neck dress also featured sequins but was full-length and nipped in at Amanda's waist.

Again, her fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "Just wow." Another simply said: "Goals".

Amanda looked gorgeous in a Jennifer Clair sequinned dress

It's not clear what Amanda was filming, but on Thursday she shared another glimpse at a fabulous outfit for the secret project, opting again for a David Koma number.

The dress featured a panelled bodice alongside a show-stopping sequinned green skirt and boasts a whopping £1570 price tag.

Amanda looked beautiful

Amanda shared a sweet message about how lucky she was to be able to continue filming throughout the second coronavirus lockdown.

"Grateful to be filming and cannot wait for you to be able to watch next year! Appreciate being able to continue working with every bit of covid safety you could think of!" the famous mum wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in the designer's 'Corset Sequin Woven Midi Dress'.

