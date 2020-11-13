We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden proved once again that she doesn't need a designer label to look incredible – and her fans certainly agree.

The BGT judge looked amazing on Friday for her stint on Heart FM, wearing an ab-baring cropped pink blouse from high street favourite Topshop.

The bargain number is currently in the sale for just £15 and features an all over rose print with a frill tie detail and voluminous sleeves.

Amanda teamed her off-duty look, styled as always by Karl Willett, with a pair of pointed toe heels and wide-legged cropped jeans from See By Chloe – while her whole ensemble wasn't strictly high street, her designer jeans are currently just £172 in the sale.

Amanda bared her abs in this silky blouse

As ever, fans were quick to post their comments on her latest fashion post. "So beautiful, wow!" one wrote, while another added: "I am OBSESSED! Your style is everything."

Rose Frill Tie Blouse, £15, Topshop

The Heart Radio host has been wowing fans with her fashion all week, too, wearing an incredible white mini dress by David Koma on Thursday.

The designer number features a gorgeous cut-out neckline with crystal embellishments, prompting the star to caption her snap: "I put my tree up this week - I'm thinking I might sit on top of it!"

See By Chloe Pocket Detail Jeans, £172, John Lewis & Partners

On Wednesday, she opted for a gorgeous satin dress from Silk Fred, though sadly it doesn't appear to be available to buy at the moment.

Amanda looked incredible in her David Koma mini

And on Tuesday, she stunned in a tan leather dress from Karen Millen and a gorgeous pair of knee-high boots from Zara.

We love Amanda's chic daytime looks and her daring on-screen outfits. The star's loyal fashion stylist has previously told HELLO!: "She loves to take risks and be adventurous.

"Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

